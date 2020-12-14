LG Announces Autonomous Robot With Disinfecting UV Light For Various B2B Applications

"We hope LG's first UV disseminating robot will give our customers, and in turn their customers, peace of mind," explained Michael Kosla, vice president, LG Business Solutions USA. "Whether it's hotel guests, students in classrooms or patrons of restaurants and other businesses, they can rest assured that the LG autonomous UV robot will help reduce their exposure to harmful bacteria and germs," he said.

To be officially unveiled at Digital CES® 2021, LG's new robot is expected to enable a new standard of hygiene by helping to disinfect high-touch, high-traffic areas. Because of its autonomous design, the robot will be able to move easily around tables, chairs and other furniture, generally irradiating a room's touchable surfaces in 15 to 30 minutes, disinfecting multiple areas on a single battery charge.

Engineered to be easy to operate, the robot can be integrated into established cleaning routines without requiring extensive staff training or specialists to operate it. Staff will be able to monitor progress via remote updates to smartphones or tablets. Employee exposure to UV rays will be minimized through a built-in safety lock activated by human motion detection sensors, pressing of an emergency stop button or via the mobile application.

"A higher level of disinfection is going to become the new customer expectation in the new contactless economy where we now all live, work, learn and play," Kosla said. "LG is bringing to bear its expertise in robotics, artificial intelligence and autonomous vehicles for creative solutions like this to meet specific customer requirements."

This is the first in a series of new LG CLOi autonomous robots planned for introduction in the United States during 2021.

EDITOR'S NOTE: UV-C covers wavelength spectrum between 100 and 280nm. Actual disinfecting time will be based on room size. Motion detection sensors are effective up to a 16-foot radius.

About LG Business Solutions USA

The LG Electronics USA Business Solutions division serves commercial display customers in the U.S. lodging and hospitality, digital signage, systems integration, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to the particular needs of business environments. LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $53 billion global force in consumer electronics, mobile communications, home appliances and air solutions. LG is a 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. For more information, please visit www.LGSolutions.com.

