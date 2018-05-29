LG Announces Availability Of Amazon Alexa Skill On 2018 LG AI-enabled TVs

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced that 2018 LG OLED TVs and LG SUPER UHD TVs with AI ThinQ® are now compatible with Alexa-enabled devices through the LG SmartThinQ Skill for Amazon Alexa.

This collaboration between LG and Amazon will enable consumers to control their 2018 LG AI-enabled TVs via voice commands to their existing Alexa-enabled devices – including Amazon Echo, Echo Show, Echo Dot, Echo Spot and Echo Plus – and access numerous TV functions including volume, play, pause, start, stop, fast forward controls*, channel selection and content search.

Users can experience easy-to-use voice capabilities on their 2018 LG AI TVs, including OLED and LG Super UHD TVs with AI ThinQ, simply by asking Amazon Alexa. For example, you can now issue voice commands such as, "Alexa, turn up the volume on my living room TV" or "Alexa, change the channel to CNN on my kitchen TV." You can also open specific LG webOS Smart TV apps by saying "Alexa, ask LG to launch YouTube on my bedroom TV."

LG's 2018 AI-enabled TVs expand the capabilities of the company's award-winning premium line-up with cutting-edge innovations such as LG AI ThinQ artificial intelligence and the new LG OLED Alpha 9 intelligent processor (C8, E8, W8 models). The intelligent voice control on LG AI TVs enhances connectivity and control for the smart home and beyond.

"The addition of Amazon Alexa compatibility to our 2018 LG AI-enabled TVs spotlights LG's commitment to developing category-leading TVs that combine innovative technologies with the widest range of convenient, user-friendly interfaces," said Tim Alessi, head of home entertainment product marketing at LG Electronics USA. "LG's open platform-open partnership- open connectivity ecosystem enables LG AI products to work with the most popular smart platforms to deliver the most convenient and customized smart home experience tailored to a consumer's specific lifestyle."

Support for the LG SmartThinQ Skill for Amazon Alexa on 2018 LG TVs adds to LG's rapidly growing AI ecosystem that includes the industry's most extensive range of Wi-Fi-enabled smart appliances. By asking Amazon Alexa to talk to LG, you can control your TV, as well as turn on your air purifier, turn off your ice maker, start your robotic vacuum and more.

With LG's Alpha 9 intelligent processor powering the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV AI ThinQ W8, and LG OLED TV AI ThinQ E8 and C8-series (and LG's Alpha 7 processor powering the LG SUPER UHD TV AI ThinQ lineup), viewers will enjoy more realistic and accurate colors and improved image renderings from virtually any viewing angle. Combined with on-board Dolby Atmos audio and support for the widest variety of high dynamic range content with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG and Advanced HDR by Technicolor. – LG's premium 4K UHD TVs were developed to fully immerse viewers in any scene.

For more information on LG AI TVs, please visit www.LGUSA.com/AI-ThinQ.

*DVR functionality on user's STB is required

