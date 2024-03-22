LG ANNOUNCES MARCH MADNESS® PROMOS ON AWARD-WINNING LG OLED evo G3 and C3 Series TVs

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA (LG), a proud partner of March Madness,1 today launched a limited-time promotion on its award-winning LG OLED evo G3 and C3 TVs with up to 35% off SRP along with free wall mounting or TV stand setup and a free LG Smart Cam. The offer is available now on LG.com thru the 2024 March Madness basketball tournament ending on April 7, 2024.2

Customers will also be eligible to receive 30% savings on a qualifying premium LG Dolby Atmos® Soundbar (S95QR, S90QY, SC9S) when purchased with select LG OLED evo G3 or C3 TVs.3

The LG OLED evo G3 was recently celebrated as "the best-performing TV we've ever reviewed" by CNET. LG OLED TVs elevate the viewing experience with self-lit picture quality, powerful image processing technologies, and an upgraded webOS platform providing even more smart features, as well as access to an ever-increasing library of lifestyle services. Renowned for their superb picture quality, LG OLED TVs produce vibrant pictures, with perfect black and an infinite contrast ratio for images that are remarkably lifelike.

For more information on all of the LG OLED evo March Madness promotions, visit LG.com.

1March Madness® is a trademark of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

2 Terms and conditions apply.

3 S95QR and S90QY Soundbars are eligible for 30% off when purchased with LG OLED evo G3 and C3 TV models: OLED83C3PUA, OLED77C3PUA, OLED65C3PUA, OLED55C3PUA, OLED97G2PUA, OLED83G3PUA, OLED77G3PUA, OLED65G3PUA, OLED55G3PUA.

SC9S Soundbar is eligible for 30% off when purchased with LG OLED evo C3 TV models: OLED77C3PUA, OLED65C3PUA, OLED55C3PUA.

