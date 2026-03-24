LG ANNOUNCES PREMIUMIZATION OF FAST CHANNELS WITH LAUNCH OF EXCLUSIVE PROGRAMMING INCLUDING LIFE'S GOOD CHANNEL, ALL CHEWED UP CHANNEL AND LG CHANNELS WORLD PUP

The company unveils the next chapter of LG's content experience, and it includes puppies

News Summary:

LG announces the All Chewed Up FAST Channel, which will be available exclusively on LG Channels starting on March 30 th . The channel will feature new episodes and more than 70 library episodes of Chewed Up, a cooking and advice-driven talk show series from Simple Alien featuring Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly and Michael Symon.

FAST Channel, which will be available exclusively on LG Channels starting on March 30 . The channel will feature new episodes and more than 70 library episodes of a cooking and advice-driven talk show series from Simple Alien featuring Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly and Michael Symon. LG Channels World Pup premieres in June with new matches through the World Cup Final in July. From All3 Media's Bright Spot Content, the producers of The Puppy Bowl , LG Channels World Pup will spotlight 48 dogs from 14 different rescue organizations — every single one of them adoptable.

premieres in June with new matches through the World Cup Final in July. From All3 Media's Bright Spot Content, the producers of , will spotlight 48 dogs from 14 different rescue organizations — every single one of them adoptable. Emmy-nominated host of Last Comic Standing, Jay Mohr, will bring his podcast Mohr Stories, exclusively to LG FAST Channels with bi-weekly episodes, in partnership with Cineverse.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics made a flurry of announcements during its NewFronts presentation to advertisers at New York's Webster Hall.

Under the glow of the New York City Skyline, LG brought together advertisers, agencies and partners to share exciting new advertising and content initiatives. While FAST Channels are one of the most rapidly growing ways to watch video content, LG is elevating its entertainment lineup, the user experience, and increasing the exclusive programming available on LG Channels.

"Our goal is to make it easier than ever for our millions of LG TV viewers to find standout content and enjoy the shows they love," said Matthew Durgin, VP, North America Content & Services. "From 'feel good' programming like LG Channels World Pup, to hundreds of hours of sports content, available free, on the biggest screen in the house, we're creating experiences that connect with people in meaningful ways. And we have so much more in store—this is only the beginning. "

With LG devices already in the center of millions of living rooms, the premiumization of LG Channels is the natural evolution to authentically communicate the voice and value of the brand, into stories that deeply resonate with LG viewers.

LG Channels World Pup

LG Channels is joining the global celebration in the most adorable way possible with LG Channels World Pup — a bracket-style puppy soccer tournament inspired by the international soccer tournament that's equal parts thrilling and absolutely irresistible. Eight national squads, each captained by one of their country's iconic breed (think Boston Terrier for the USA, Chihuahua for Mexico, King Charles Cavalier for England), will lead a roster of 48 rescue puppies through a suspense-filled competition until one team claims the coveted LG Channels World Pup Trophy. Keeping the action in check is 'Rufferee' Jimmy Conrad — a 2006 U.S. World Cup veteran — who may have faced down international competition before, but has never quite dealt with 48 puppies who don't know what an offside call is. Best of all, every player on the pitch is a rescue pup looking for their forever home, making World Pup the feel-good sports event of 2026. This LG Channels Global Exclusive event is from the producers of The Puppy Bowl, Bright Spot Content, an All3 America Media Company.

All Chewed Up Channel

The ALL CHEWED UP channel is a new culinary and lifestyle hub launching March 30, 2026 on LG Channels across North America. The channel will feature a mix of programming, including the flagship series CHEWED UP, which will release new 30-minute episodes every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Matthew Berry's Fantasy Life

Fantasy sports have become one of the most powerful engagement drivers in all of sports media, with over 57 million fantasy sports players in North America alone. These are among the most dedicated, most engaged, highest-intent sports fans on the planet. Since 2023, LG has had an exclusive partnership with the world's most-followed fantasy football analyst — the one and only Matthew Berry. With an expanded partnership, Matthew Berry's Fantasy Life channel now has 66% more original programming with new shows and expanded offseason coverage, streaming 365 days a year. Available on its namesake channel and on-demand, every Fantasy Life episode is original and exclusive to LG Channels.

EarthDay 365

This April, users can visit our Earth Month Collection to find EarthDay 365, the FAST Channel co-founded by Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and our partners at Stingray, celebrating the wonders of our planet.

Mohr Stories

In the U.S., over 150 million people listen to podcasts every month — and increasingly, they're not just listening. Nearly 1 in 3 podcast consumers are now watching their podcasts on video platforms. In partnership with Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) and comedy-focused WITZ Podcast Network, Mohr Stories is now available as a FAST channel, exclusively to FASTon LG Channels — with bi-weekly episodes. Join host Jay Mohr and a rotating cast of his hilarious friends as they regale you with tales and conversation covering every topic imaginable. You haven't heard the half of it until you've heard... Mohr Stories. The show features interviews with comedians and actors like Jay Leno, Joe Mantegna, Patton Oswalt and George Wallace, along with a range of guests from Flavor Flav to academic and author Michael Eric Dyson, Lakers legend Byron Scott, and ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

About LG Channels

LG Channels is LG's exclusive global FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) service, offering premium, free-to-stream content for every taste. The service provides a wide range of live channels and on-demand content across diverse genres, including entertainment, movies, drama, news, sports, and more. Operating over 4,500 channels in 36 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, LG Channels delivers a premium and optimized viewing experience to users worldwide. The service is easily accessible on webOS-powered devices, including LG Smart TVs, smart monitors, projectors, automotive infotainment systems, and hotel TVs. For more information please visit LG Channels

SOURCE LG Electronics USA