LG ELECTRONICS NAMED TO 'FORBES 'ACCESSIBILITY 200' LIST

Recognition Reflects LG's 'Better Life for All' Vision

News Summary

LG Electronics has been named to the 2026 Forbes "Accessibility 200" list recognizing global innovators and impact-makers advancing accessibility.

The company's accessibility initiatives span AI-enabled TV captioning, smart home innovations, LG Comfort Kit appliance accessories and accessible commercial technologies.

LG's "Design for All" initiatives reinforce the company's long-term commitment to creating technology and experiences that improve life for people of all abilities.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global home appliance and consumer electronics innovator LG Electronics has been named to the 2026 Forbes "Accessibility 200" list, which recognizes leading global organizations driving innovation and impact in accessibility-related fields.

The recognition reflects LG's growing commitment to inclusive innovation through its global "Better Life for All" ESG vision and related "Design for All" initiatives, which focus on creating products, services and experiences that are intuitive, accessible and easy to use for people of all ages and abilities.

"Accessibility is increasingly shaping how we innovate, design and deliver experiences that improve everyday life," said Don Kwack, President and CEO of LG Electronics North America. "We are honored to be recognized by Forbes for our efforts to help create more inclusive environments through technology. Guided by our Better Life for All vision, LG is committed to developing solutions that empower independence, convenience and connection for all."

In recent years, LG has expanded its accessibility-focused technologies and programs across both consumer and commercial categories. These initiatives include the LG Comfort Kit family of appliance accessories that embody LG's Design for All approach by supporting a wide range of users, including seniors and individuals with varying mobility, dexterity and visual abilities. This year's introduction of tactile stickers in North America further enhances accessibility by enabling blind or low vision users to more easily identify and operate appliances, while also improving usability for wheelchair users who previously faced challenges due to the height of control panels.

Other initiatives include AI-enabled TV capabilities with enhanced captioning features, smart-home accessibility innovations leveraging AI and IoT technologies, and accessible commercial kiosks designed for grocery and retail environments as well as quick-service restaurants.

Earlier this year at the 2026 CSUN Assistive Technology Conference, LG showcased AI-enabled smart home technologies and accessible solutions designed to support people with visual, hearing and mobility disabilities. The company also introduced an accessibility-enhanced commercial kiosk integrating a refreshable braille interface, height-adjustable displays and sign-language video guidance.

"Accessibility innovation inspires new features, products and services that transform how people with disabilities – and often the wider world – communicate, travel, learn, work, play sports, and so much more," said Forbes Assistant Managing Editor Alan Schwarz, who spearheaded the 2026 Accessibility 200 list. "Accessibility has evolved from a legal mandate to a bustling frontier of innovation, impact and profit. It's now beyond 'the right thing to do' – it's integral to a smart business."

Presented alphabetically and expanded this year from 100 to 200 honorees, the just-published Forbes Accessibility 200 recognizes companies and organizations making meaningful contributions across areas including consumer products, software, communication, mobility, education, entertainment, travel, sports and recreation, robotics and the workplace. The 2026 list includes organizations representing 23 countries across six continents and was compiled with the assistance of a 12-member expert advisory board.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics North America

John I. Taylor

+1 847 941 8181

[email protected]

Alex Oltmanns

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+1 412 394 6678

SOURCE LG Electronics USA