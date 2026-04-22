LG ANNOUNCES PRICING AND AVAILABILITY FOR LG MICRO RGB EVO, LG'S FIRST FLAGSHIP RGB TV

LG Micro RGB evo Delivers Exceptional Color Reproduction with Full BT.2020, DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB Certification

News Summary:

LG Electronics USA announces U.S. pricing and availability for the LG Micro RGB evo, the company's first flagship RGB TV. Pre-orders begin today on LG.com, with pricing starting at $4,999.99.

The Micro RGB evo combines the Alpha 11 AI Processer Gen 3 and Micro RGB Technology to enable ultra-precise control of 8.3 million pixels and deliver vivid, highly accurate color.

The LG Micro RGB evo also features LG's personalized webOS platform, including Voice ID, AI Picture/Sound Wizard and AI-powered content discovery tools designed to create a more intuitive viewing experience.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA today announced pricing and availability for the LG Micro RGB evo, the company's first flagship RGB TV. First introduced at CES 2026, the Micro RGB evo represents a major step forward in LG's display portfolio, bringing the precision of Micro RGB Technology to a new class of premium television. The LG Micro RGB evo (model MRGB95) is available in 75-, 86- and 100-inch screen sizes, with prices starting at $4,999.99. Pre-orders begin today on LG.com.

LG Micro RGB evo: A New Benchmark for RGB Display Technology

First introduced at CES 2026, the Micro RGB evo represents a major step forward in LG’s display portfolio, bringing the precision of Micro RGB Technology to a new class of premium television.

Alongside its OLED evo lineup, LG is expanding its 2026 portfolio with the LG Micro RGB evo, a CES 2026 Innovation Awards winner1. As LG's first flagship RGB TV, the Micro RGB evo combines 13 years of OLED expertise with the Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 to power the Micro RGB Engine, which controls each RGB LED backlight with exceptional precision 8.3 million pixels.

Full-Spectrum Color

The LG Micro RGB evo has earned Intertek certification for Triple 100% Color Coverage, achieving full gamut coverage in BT.2020, DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB. This level of performance delivers rich, accurate and consistent color reproduction across a wide range of content, setting a new benchmark for RGB TVs.

Unrivaled Contrast

Complementing its color performance, Micro Dimming Ultra orchestrates more than a thousand dimming zones with remarkable accuracy. The result is enhanced contrast and refined detail, helping reveal subtle texture in dark scenes and preserve brightness in highlights.

A Smarter, More Personalized Viewing Experience with webOS

The innovation behind LG's Micro RGB evo also extends to the viewing experience itself. Built on the award-winning webOS platform, the interface adapts to user preferences through features such as Voice ID, AI Picture/Sound Wizard and a customizable "My Page" home screen. AI Concierge, AI Chatbot and AI Search help make content discovery easier and more intuitive.

LG Micro RGB evo stands apart as a distinct RGB TV category within LG's 2026 lineup, while OLED evo continues to represent LG's self-lit display technology. Together, the two lines give consumers more choices across premium display experiences; each designed to deliver exceptional picture quality in its own way. For more information on the full LG OLED evo and Mico RGB TV lineup, visit LG.com.

1 The 100-inch MRGB95 model received a CES 2026 Innovation Award.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA