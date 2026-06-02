LG Radio+ Joins Forces with iHeartRadio to Give Users Access to America's #1 Audio Company

LG's Free Audio Streaming Service Adds Live and Digital iHeartRadio Stations as well as Podcasts to Enrich and Simplify the Listening Experience

News Summary:

LG Electronics has partnered with iHeartMedia — the leading audio media company in America, reaching nine out of ten Americans monthly — to bring more than 850 live iHeartRadio stations, digital-only stations, and iHeartMedia's podcast catalog to LG Radio+, LG's free ad-supported audio streaming service.

LG Radio+ is available on LG Smart TVs running webOS 6.0 and above, accessible directly from the Home launcher bar or Content Store, with no subscription required.

The partnership expands LG Radio+'s content offering to include local station recommendations (via zip code), top-ranked programming, and curated iHeartRadio content alongside existing LG Radio+ music playlists.

LG Radio+ is also accessible through the LG ThinQ® app, enabling audio streaming on compatible LG audio devices; access via the My button on LG xboom speakers is planned for later in 2026.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move to curate a diverse selection of podcasts and radio programs, LG Electronics (LG) has partnered with iHeartMedia, the leading audio media company in America, to upgrade its free ad-supported audio streaming service, LG Radio+. Through this partnership, iHeartMedia's more than 850 live iHeartRadio stations, digital-only stations and its impressive catalog of podcasts will now be available on the LG Radio+ app.

In a move to curate a diverse selection of podcasts and radio programs, LG Electronics (LG) has partnered with iHeartMedia, the leading audio media company in America, to upgrade its free ad-supported audio streaming service, LG Radio+.

Available on LG Smart TVs running webOS 6.0 and above, the LG Radio+ app can be accessed from the Home launcher bar or Content Store providing a fast and convenient way to discover new listening content. As part of LG's commitment to enhancing user convenience and connectivity across the company's life-enriching products, listeners will be able to access LG Radio+ through the LG ThinQ® app1, enabling enjoyable audio streaming on LG audio devices with minimal effort. What's more, LG Radio+ will also be available to access through the My button on xboom speakers in 2026.

"With radio stations, podcasts and music being a vital companion in our daily lives, LG Radio+ makes it easier than ever to tune in to a curated list of audio streaming content" said Matthew Durgin, VP of MS Content and Services at LG Electronics USA." The integration of iHeartRadio's massive content library coupled with LG's innovative, high-quality technology truly embody our Life's Good mantra."

"We are excited to integrate iHeartRadio into LG Radio+," said Conal Byrne, CEO of iHeart Digital Audio Group. "This integration reflects our commitment to meeting listeners everywhere they are, making premium audio content even more accessible in a seamless experience across the connected home."

LG Radio+ features an intuitive interface designed for easy discovery, helping users navigate premium live radio stations, podcasts, and existing music playlists. Content options include popular programming and curated recommendations from iHeartRadio, location-based station suggestions that automatically surface when users enter their zip code in the in-app Settings, and national content from around the world.

LG continues to elevate the user experience with a broad range of content and an intuitive user interface, making it effortless to explore and enjoy audio entertainment. To learn more about how LG is enhancing the audio experience, visit lg.com.

1 Accessible via compatible xboom speaker settings in ThinQ® app

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, with nine out of ten Americans listening to iHeart broadcast radio in every month. iHeart's broadcast radio assets alone have a larger audience in the U.S. than any other media outlet and over four times the ad-enabled audience of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to both Podtrac and Triton, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined, has the most recognizable live events across all genres of music, has the number one social footprint among audio players, has the highest-reach and most engaged influencers, and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA