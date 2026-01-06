LG ANNOUNCES U.S. PRICING AND AVAILABILITY FOR SOUND SUITE

World's First Soundbar Powered by Dolby Atmos FlexConnect Brings Flexible, Wireless Immersive Audio to the Living Room

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) today introduced the US availability for the LG Sound Suite, a modular home audio system designed to deliver immersive Dolby Atmos sound with unprecedented flexibility and simplicity. Debuting at CES 2026, LG Sound Suite includes the H7 soundbar, the world's first soundbar powered by Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, along with the M7 and M5 wireless surround speakers and the W7 wireless subwoofer, enabling room-adaptive surround sound without complex speaker placement or wiring. The Sound Suite is available for purchase at LG.com, retailing for $999.99 for the H7 soundbar, $399.99 for the M7 Surround speakers, $249.99 for the M5 surround speakers, and $599.99 for the W7 subwoofer.

As streaming platforms increasingly deliver content in Dolby Atmos and other advanced audio formats, demand for cinematic audio at home continues to grow. LG Sound Suite meets this demand by combining wireless convenience, simplified setup, and premium performance, bringing immersive sound bar to the center of the room.

Each LG Sound Suite component connects wirelessly over Wi-Fi and is automatically recognized by the system for fast, intuitive setup. The M7 and M5 surround speakers deliver discreate Dolby Atmos channels without the need for speaker wires, while the W7 wireless subwoofer provides deep, impactful bass that is dynamically tuned through Room Calibration Pro for balanced performance in any room.

The Sound Suite is designed to pair seamlessly with LG's premium TVs, giving consumers the freedom to build a system that fits their space and lifestyle. Wireless components can be added in any combination, allowing users to start with a simple setup or expand into a full 13.1.7-channel Dolby Atmos home theater over time. When the H7 soundbar serves as the lead device, Dolby Atmos FlexConnect enables immersive sound with any TV via HDMI, removing the constraints of traditional surround sound setups.

LG is also expanding Dolby Atmos FlexConnect beyond soundbars. The technology will be introduced to LG's 2026 premium TV lineup and select 2025 models, including OLED C5 and G5, through a future software update, enabling even more ways to enjoy immersive Dolby Atmos across LG's ecosystem.

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect introduces a new approach to immersive audio by intelligently adapting sound output based on speaker positioning and room layout. The system automatically optimizes performance for the listening environment, creating powerful, three-dimensional sound that enhances movies, music, sports, and games, without requiring precise placement or manual calibration.

LG Sound Suite further personalizes the listening experience with intelligent audio technologies. Sound Follow, powered by ultra-wideband (UWB) technology, dynamically adjusts the listening sweet spot based on the listeners' position in the room. Room Calibration Pro analyzes acoustic conditions and applies AI-driven processing to deliver balanced, room-filling sound. Together with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, these features ensure consistently immersive audio from virtually any seat.

At the core of the H7 soundbar is LG's Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3, the same advanced chip used in LG's flagship OLED TVs. Leveraging deep learning and a Neural Processing Unit, the processor enhances clarity, precision, and realism across content types. With AI Sound Pro+,1 stereo audio can be up-mixed into a spatial sound experience, while AI-based object separation keeps dialogue, music, and sound effects clear and well balanced.

Every component of LG Sound Suite is equipped with speaker units from Peerless, a brand with more than 100 years of audio engineering expertise. By combining Peerless' acoustic craftsmanship with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect and LG's AI-powered sound processing, LG Sound Suite delivers premium audio performance without compromising simplicity or flexibility.

Discover more on the LG Sound Suite and the entire audio lineup by visiting LG.com.

1 AI Sound Pro+ is available only when paired with select LG TVs and the H7 Sound Suite soundbar.

