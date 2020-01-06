LG Announces U.S. Roll Out Of Proactive Customer Care For Smart Appliances At CES 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA introduced LG Proactive Customer Care – an industry-first personalized customer support innovation for smart home appliances – at CES® 2020. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), the new tool improves product performance and longevity proactive care, and offers an enhanced service experience specifically tailored to each customer.

LG Electronics USA introduced LG Proactive Customer Care – an industry-first personalized customer support innovation for smart home appliances – at CES® 2020. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), the new tool improves product performance and longevity proactive care, and offers an enhanced service experience specifically tailored to each customer.

Developed to reimagine the customer service experience and help users get the most out of their home appliances, LG Proactive Customer Care immediately alerts owners of compatible LG smart appliance models to potential problems before they occur, expedites repairs when needed, and offers useful maintenance tips to keep LG appliances performing their best.

The complimentary AI-powered service is available now for more than 70 Wi-Fi enabled LG smart appliance models – including washers, dryers, refrigerators and ranges;1 further enhancements and expanded models – including dishwashers – will be announced in the coming months with plans to make Proactive Customer Care available on more than 1 million LG smart appliances in the next year.

"With advanced AI, Proactive Customer Care is designed to improve consumers' daily lives and give them peace of mind that they can count on their home appliances for years to come," said Thomas Yoon, president and CEO of LG Electronics North America. Throughout the appliance industry, AI has taken the form of simple voice commands to turn on the washer or check the oven's status, but LG's new Proactive Customer Care is "the first AI-powered customer service solution for connected appliances that delivers tangible smart appliance benefits," he added.

Already the most-awarded appliance brand in customer satisfaction and reliability,2 LG is utilizing big data analytics and machine learning to provide personalized customer support with the potential to both pre-empt and solve errors faster than ever before.

Once customers use their appliance for the first time, Proactive Customer Care will run an installation report to give owners the confidence that their home appliances are operating at their best, right from the start. It also will send care guidance and timely maintenance notifications based on a customer's specific usage.

Delivering on LG's mission of "Innovation for a Better Life," the service can alert customers to potential problems before they occur. For example:

In the laundry room, if an LG dryer detects reduced air flow in the vent, the service will send an alert and provide recommended next steps, resulting in faster, superior drying time and reducing the risk of a potential fire.

If too much detergent is used, LG washing machine owners will receive an "over-sudsing" alert followed by specific care instructions. Proactive Customer Care also will send helpful reminders to run the "tub clean" cycle based on machine usage, helping to maintain optimal performance.

In the kitchen, the service will alert customers if a refrigerator door is left open or if the preheating time of their oven is abnormal due to an improper door seal.

With Proactive Customer Care owners can potentially avoid inconvenient service appointments by following simple instructions from LG's advanced care team. As the service expands it offering, it will be able to expedite repairs by enabling LG Customer Care representatives to expertly schedule the right technician and the right part for a seamless, efficient service experience.

For more on LG Proactive Customer Care at CES 2020, you can visit LG at booth #11100 of the Las Vegas Convention Center. For more information about LG at CES, visit https://ces2020.lgusnewsroom.com/, and follow other exciting CES announcements from LG on social media using #LGCES2020.

"LG" and the LG logo are trademarks of LG Corp. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

1 For information on eligible models, visit www.lg.com/us/discover/thinq/proactive-customer-support

2 EDITOR'S NOTE: LG has earned more J.D. Power customer satisfaction awards for kitchen appliances than any other manufacturer three years in a row. J.D. Power ranked LG highest in 2019 customer satisfaction for French-door refrigerators two out of three years, side-by-side refrigerators two years in a row, top-mount freezer refrigerators five years in a row, and dishwashers two out of three years. LG received the highest numerical score in the respective segments of the J.D. Power 2019 Appliance Satisfaction Study, based on 10,355 (kitchen) and 4,037 (laundry) total responses, measuring customer opinions about their new appliance purchased in the previous 12 months, surveyed March-April 2019. Your experiences may vary. Visit jdpower.com.

LG earned the #1 rating in overall customer satisfaction across its home appliance portfolio that includes kitchen and laundry appliances, according to the just-released 2019 American Customer Satisfaction Index® (ACSI) ratings. LG home appliances were rated second to none in overall product quality and value again this year, and took home the highest rankings in laundry for the second year in a row. According to the 2019 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) survey of customers rating their household appliance manufacturers. The American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) is the only national cross-industry measure of customer satisfaction in the United States. Each year, the ACSI uses data from interviews with roughly 250,000 customers as inputs to an econometric model for analyzing customer satisfaction with more than 380 companies in 46 industries and 10 economic sectors. According to the 2019 ACSI survey of customers rating their household appliance manufacturers, LG is second to none in product quality and value, tied with another manufacturer in this year's report. To learn more about the American Customer Satisfaction Index, visit www.theacsi.org

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $54 billion global force and technology leader in home appliances, consumer electronics and mobile communications. LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions in the United States, all under LG's "Life's Good" marketing theme. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LG.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA