LG STUDIO UNVEILS ESSENCE WHITE ART INSTALLATION GALLERY: A FUSION OF HIGH DESIGN AND LIVE ART

The activation inspires creativity to "Let your vibe shine" with the relaunch of LG STUDIO.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics America's most reliable line of home appliances and now the number one home appliance brand1 is excited to announce the relaunch of LG STUDIO, its lineup of premium appliances designed with thoughtful innovation and design details that cater to your unique taste.

LG STUDIO 6.3 cu. ft. InstaView® Electric Slide-in Range and LG STUDIO 1.7 cu. ft. Over-the-Range Convection Microwave Oven Elevate the Home Kitchen Design. LG STUDIO Essence White Finish Brings Style and Design to the Kitchen

To bring the collection to life, LG STUDIO is hosting the Essence White installation at contemporary art gallery The Hole in Los Angeles. The activation will feature three LG STUDIO refrigerators in Essence White finish, transformed into unique works of art by artists Thomas Trum , Jeremy Shockley , and Andy Dixon . Each refrigerator represents one of three distinct design aesthetics – Warm Vibrancy, Sanctuary, and High Energy – showcasing how LG Studio seeks to inspire consumers to create unique spaces in their home that contribute to a positive vibe shift.

From elevated finishes that complement any look to statement pieces that make your room stand out, LG STUDIO design-led appliances help make your space yours. The lineup includes a wide range of premium appliances, including favorites such as the LG STUDIO 6.3 cu. ft. InstaView® Gas Slide-in Range, LG STUDIO 27 cu. ft. Smart French Door Refrigerator, LG STUDIO WashTower™ Smart Washer and Dryer, and LG STUDIO Over-the-Range Convection Microwave Oven. Each appliance provides a sleek design and modern innovations to elevate the kitchen and home experience.

"With the relaunch of LG STUDIO, we're blending innovation with art and design to create appliances that reflect personal style while delivering exceptional performance," said Angela Gozenput, Marketing Director of Kitchen Appliances. "We're excited to collaborate with such talented artists to highlight the different vibes that can transform any space, offering both inspiration and innovation to our customers to make their home look and feel good."

The Essence White art installation will be open to the public from Friday, September 27, 2024 through Saturday, September 28, 2024 at The Hole, 844 N La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038.

To learn more about LG STUDIO, visit https://www.lg.com/us/lg-studio .

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com .

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

JL Lavina

[email protected]

1 #1 Appliance Brand in the US. Source: Open Brand Durable IQ Market Research, Major Appliances Q2 2024

SOURCE LG Electronics USA