ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA, Inc. (LG) introduced the LG V60 ThinQ 5G, the latest evolution of the iconic V-series smartphone. Featuring a refined aesthetic, 5G connectivity, upgraded audio, video, and photo capabilities, and updated software experiences, the new LG V60 ThinQ 5G is designed for a mobile lifestyle and purposefully built to maximize productivity and entertainment.

LG ANNOUNCES V60 THINQ 5G WITH LG DUAL SCREEN, DESIGNED FOR A TRULY MOBILE FUTURE

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G with LG Dual Screen will be available in the coming weeks from AT&T, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular and Verizon. Verizon will offer the LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW with access to its 5G Ultra Wideband network and 5G low-band network, launching later this year. Specific pricing and availability will vary by network partner and be announced at a later date.

Modern, Functional Design

The LG V60 features a beautiful design that seamlessly brings together metal and glass for a premium feel in the hand. Coupled with two exciting new colors, chamfered edges and a large, cinematic, OLED display, the smartphone up-levels design for the 5G era.

Both the LG V60 and upgraded LG Dual Screen come with super sharp 6.8-inch, 20.5:9, FHD+ P-OLED displays that are almost a half inch larger than the LG G8X ThinQ. Even so, the new Dual Screen tips the scale at the same superbly portable weight as its predecessor, thanks to the thinner OLED panel. With a ribbed back for additional grip and the same display as the LG V60, LG Dual Screen doubles the available screen real estate to make multitasking, productivity, gaming and entertainment more enjoyable than ever. What's more, users can set the LG Dual Screen's 2.1-inch Cover Display to always display key information for easy access at a glance or configure it to time out after 10 seconds.

All-Day 5G

Built to get the most from 5G, LG's newest V-series device packs a generous 5,000mAh battery for extended use of the 6.8-inch OLED display and LG Dual Screen – which means more time for streaming high-quality games, movies and video calls.1 The LG V60 is also equipped with the flagship Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865 Mobile Platform with the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X55 5G modem to enable staggering multi-gigabit 5G connectivity in addition to the Qualcomm® FastConnect™ 6800 mobile connectivity subsystem for advanced Wi-Fi 6 performance.2

World Class Cameras and Audio/Video Quality

The LG V60 is equipped with LG's most advanced camera features and technologies yet to offer next-level videography experiences. The LG V60 features two rear cameras and a time of flight (ToF) sensor array, including a 64MP main camera for sharper, brighter images regardless of lighting conditions. Alongside the main camera is a 13MP super-wide-angle lens for expansive and all-encompassing shots. For the first time ever on an LG device, LG V60 supports 8K video recording for capturing videos in stunning 8K quality.

Alongside the latest camera and video innovations, LG's latest premium smartphone continues the company's legacy of leveraging the very best technologies for superior audio performance. Four brand-new, high-performance microphones allow for recording sounds from various directions to deliver realistic audio experiences no matter the surroundings. The device also offers Voice Bokeh, a feature that minimizes background noise and boosts the user's voice, allowing content creators to place more focus on the subject while reducing excess noise. Also included is the LG 3D Sound Engine which separates sounds into different categories to optimize the audio playback experience.

"Between blazing fast 5G speeds for high quality streaming, two displays for more multitasking, and a large display and large battery to maximize productivity, LG V60 ThinQ 5G with Dual Screen transforms how we interact with our smartphones," said Chris Yie, head of LG Mobile, North America. "Our customers have loved finding new and exciting ways to use LG Dual Screen, and the purposeful innovation of V60 ThinQ 5G will bring that enjoyment to a wider audience this spring."

For more information on the LG V60 ThinQ 5G with LG Dual Screen, please visit https://www.lg.com/us/v60_thinq.

Key Specifications:

LG V60 ThinQ 5G

Chipset: Qualcomm ® Snapdragon™ 865 Mobile Platform with Snapdragon™ X55 5G Modem

Snapdragon™ 865 Mobile Platform with Snapdragon™ X55 5G Modem Display: 6.8-inch 20.5:9 FHD+ P-OLED FullVision (2,460 x 1,080 / 395ppi)

Memory: 8GB RAM / 128GB ROM 3 / microSD (up to 2TB)

/ microSD (up to 2TB) Camera:

Rear:



64MP Standard (F1.8 / 0.8μm / 78˚)





Pixel binning to 16MP





13MP Super Wide (F1.9 / 1.0μm / 117˚)





Z Camera (ToF Receiver / Emitter)



Front:



10MP Standard (F1.9 / 1.22μm / 72.5˚)

Battery: 5,000mAh

Operating System: Android 10

Size: 169.3 x 77.6 x 8.9mm

Weight: 218g

Network: 5G / LTE / 3G / 2G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac, ax / Bluetooth 5.1 / NFC / USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Compatible)

Biometrics: In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

Color: Classy Blue, Classy White

Others: Stereo Speaker / 4Ch Microphones / AI CAM / 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC4 / LG 3D Sound Engine / HDR10+ video capture / Qualcomm Quick Charge™ 4+ / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance5 / LG Pay / FM Radio

LG Dual Screen

Display: 6.8-inch 20.5:9 FHD + P-OLED FullVision (2,460 x 1,080 / 395ppi)

Cover Display: 2.1-inch Mono

Size: 175.9 x 86 x 14.9mm

Weight: 134g

Contact Type: USB Type-C

Folding Type: 360 Freestop Hinge

1Actual battery time may vary depending on network connectivity and application use.

25G coverage available in limited markets. Product features and performance may vary and are subject to network availability and connectivity.

3Usable memory varies depending on software version and settings. At least 99GB available.

4Wired headphones or speakers required

5Tested under controlled laboratory conditions with an IP68 rating. Water resistant up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. FastConnect is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm Snapdragon and Qualcomm FastConnect are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $53 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. LG's "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. For more information, visit www.LG.com.

