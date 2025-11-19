LG BEGINS US ROLLOUT OF WORLD'S FIRST 6K MONITOR WITH THUNDERBOLT™ 5 FOR PROFESSIONAL CREATORS

Groundbreaking Display for Professional Video Editors and Designers, Delivering 6K Resolution, Impeccable Color and High-Speed Connectivity

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is introducing the UltraFine evo 6K (model 32U990A), the world's first 6K monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5 connectivity. 1 Debuting under LG's new UltraFine evo brand of premium, ultra-high-resolution monitors, the 32U990A is purpose-built for professional video editors, graphic designers and other creators working with demanding, data-intensive workflows. Combining ultra-sharp 6K resolution (6,144 x 3,456) with exceptional color reproduction and high-speed connectivity, it empowers users to work faster and smarter. The LG UltraFine evo 6K is available at LG.com retailing for $1,999.99.

The 32U990A – the first 6K monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5 support – has already earned a CES 2025 Innovation Award and the iF Design Award 2025.Building on the legacy of LG's UltraFine series, the 6K UltraFine evo leads the next generation of professional-grade monitors—engineered for 5K resolution and beyond.

LG's premium monitor is designed to meet the needs of creative professionals, providing flawless image fidelity and next-level text clarity. Its 32-inch 6K display boasts a pixel density of 224 PPI, delivering sharper, cleaner text and precise visual details. Factory-calibrated for consistent color expression with operating systems preferred by creatives, such as macOS, the 6K UltraFine evo covers up to 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color space and up to 99.5 percent of Adobe RGB, ensuring faithful image reproduction for video and image editing as well as print production. VESA Certified DisplayHDR™ 600, it maintains the consistent brightness and colors required for detailed graphics and video work. Studio Mode2 offers three display color preset options that adjust subtle variations delivering an elevated viewing experience when paired with Mac devices.3

Designed with professional users in mind, the 32U990A's 6K resolution delivers 2.56 times more pixels than a UHD 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160) monitor. When two 6K UltraFine evo monitors are set up in a dual configuration, users can achieve a massive workspace with nearly five times the screen real estate of a single UHD 4K monitor. A particular advantage for Thunderbolt™ based systems, this multi-monitor setup is easily facilitated via daisy-chaining, further enhancing multitasking efficiency and optimizing digital workflows.

The new monitor also serves as a professional hub with built-in KVM switching and multi-port connectivity, enabling seamless operation across Mac- and Windows-based systems4. This allows creators to view mobile content in the optimal format while simultaneously working on production tasks.

Thunderbolt™ 5 compatibility ensures effortless integration with Mac devices while serving as a high-speed hub for SSDs, eGPUs and other peripherals. Offering up to 120Gbps unidirectional data transfer – three times faster than Thunderbolt 4 – it supports real-time 4K rendering and rapid transfer of 8K RAW video files, making the 32U990A ideal for AI-powered video editing and upscaling workflows.

Visually striking as well as powerful, the monitor's 4-side Virtually Borderless design delivers a clean, minimalist aesthetic and immersive viewing experience. Designed for professional versatility, the monitor's tilt and pivot adjustments enhance long-session comfort and streamline vertical content creation for digital and social media channel. Thunderbolt™ 5 also helps reduce cable clutter, keeping workspaces neat while enabling flexible multi-monitor configurations.

1 As of September 2025: https://www.thunderbolttechnology.net/products 2 Studio Mode requires updating the monitor firmware to version 3.05 or later via the LG Switch software. 3 Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. This product is not an Apple-affiliated product, and does not provide any Apple services or warranties. Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. This product is not an Apple-affiliated product and does not provide any Apple services or warranties. 4 Windows is a trademark of the Microsoft group of companies. This product is not affiliated with or endorsed by Microsoft Corporation.

