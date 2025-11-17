LG ELECTRONICS NAMED ONE OF TIME'S WORLD'S BEST BRANDS FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Recognition Highlights Brand's Leadership in Smart Home, Refrigerators, Washing Machines, and TVs.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics, America's Most Reliable and #1 Appliance Brand*, is proud to be named as one of TIME World's Best Brands of 2025 for the second consecutive year. This prestigious global ranking, presented in partnership with Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data, highlights LG's excellence across key categories including Smart Home, Refrigerators, Washing Machines, and TVs.

The World's Best Brands list is based on an independent global survey, gathering insights from over 90,000 consumers worldwide. Participants evaluated brands based on several key metrics including awareness, social buzz, likability, usage, and loyalty, with only the top-rated brands in each category earning a spot. LG achieved standout scores across multiple product areas: including Refrigerators, Washing Machines, TVs and Smart Home. This recognition serves as a valuable guide for consumers, identifying brands that consistently deliver quality, innovation, and trust. For LG Electronics, inclusion on the World's Best Brands 2025 list underscores its deep commitment to excellence and its ongoing mission to create products and services that truly resonate with people worldwide.

"LG is honored to be recognized once again among TIME's World's Best Brands — a reflection of the trust, loyalty, and confidence our customers continue to place in our company," said Louis Giagrande, Chief Marketing Officer of LG Electronics USA. "We're proud that our products not only deliver exceptional performance but also make a meaningful difference in people's lives. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to creating innovative, high-quality technologies that enhance everyday living for households around the world."

This honor builds on LG's continued recognition for reliability, customer satisfaction, and performance excellence across its product lineup. From energy-efficient refrigerators and washing machines to cutting-edge smart home solutions and award-winning TVs, LG remains focused on delivering meaningful innovation and long-term value to consumers around the world.

As LG continues to expand its leadership in sustainability, AI-driven innovation, and connected home technologies, its recognition as one of TIME's World's Best Brands 2025 reinforces the company's mission to help people live better through smart, reliable, and responsible innovation.

The full list of awards can be found at time.com/collections/worlds-best-brands/.

