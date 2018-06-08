LG Brings LaundROO Lounge and Vintage Clothing Swap to Iconic Bonnaroo Festival in Tennessee

MANCHESTER, Tenn., June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA has brought their "Life's Good" mantra and 'Ultimate Laundry Room' to the four-day 2018 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, June 7-10, with the first-of-its-kind "LaundROO Lounge and Vintage Clothing Swap, Powered by LG" – an interactive destination for festival goers to refresh their style, as well as their mind and body.

Find a sneak peek of all the action below, outlining the power of LG washing machines and the brand's invitation for festival goers to #GetDirty – because no matter how dirty or busy life gets, LG can take care of them on the dance floor and at home.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://vimeo.com/arlandcom/review/273988458/382fa23e69

LaundROO Lounge: The Ultimate Space to Refresh Your Mind, Body – and Wardrobe

Wash'n'Fold: The LG LaundROO Lounge will feature 25 washing machines and 25 dryers as well as LG Styler steam clothing care systems; festival attendees camping on site can drop off their clothing for a classic – and complimentary – wash'n'fold experience before returning to the dance floor. Each load of laundry will journey through LG's industry-leading laundry appliances delivering the best clean around.

Vintage Clothing Swap: LG has tapped the expertise of much-beloved vintage shop What Goes Around Comes Around to source over 2,500 pieces of clothing for a unique onsite swap. Festival goers are encouraged to visit with stylists at the LaundROO Lounge to choose a look from the LG closet that best captures their festival identity. Visitors will swap out their own clothing, which will then be washed in LG washing machines and dryers before going on the rack for other festival goers to peruse, ensuring a constantly replenished and fresh selection of items. Remaining clothing will be cleaned and donated to a local charitable partner at the end of the festival.

'Ultimate LG Laundry Room' for Bonnaroo and Beyond

LG washing machines and dryers are lauded as the most reliable in all key laundry product categories, according to a leading U.S. consumer products publication. According to J.D. Power, "LG received more 2017 customer satisfaction awards for Kitchen and Laundry Appliances than any other manufacturer."* The recognition by J.D. Power coincides with LG's rank as Number One in the 2017 American Customer Satisfaction Index's home appliance industry survey, which is a U.S. consumer satisfaction survey of customers rating their experience with home appliance companies. This marks the third consecutive year that American consumers rated LG highest.**

Smart Choice

LG laundry appliances, including the washing machines, dryers and LG Stylers featured at Bonnaroo, are equipped with LG SmartThinQ™ Wi-Fi connectivity with smart functionality to help make life easier for consumers on the go, including features like: customized cycles available for download, status notifications, remote start and stop, and energy consumption tracking. New in 2018, LG's open platform-open partnership-open connectivity approach allows LG SmartThinQ™-enabled products to be controlled via voice commands through Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, as well as the LG SmartThinQ mobile app, providing consumers with new ways to make life easier and better.

Made in Tennessee

Middle Tennessee is the U.S. home of LG home appliances. Dovetailing with its leading role at the 2018 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, LG is nearing completion of its $250 million washing machine plant in nearby Clarksville in Montgomery County. The new million-square-foot factory, expected to be the world's most advanced washing machine production plant, will bring 600 full-time jobs to the area. Starting later this year, the factory will begin producing front- and top-load washing machines with the ability to produce more than one million LG washers annually.

For more information on LaundROO Lounge and Vintage Clothing Swap, Powered by LG, please visit LGLaundROOLounge.com.

*LG received the highest numerical score in the respected segments of the J.D. Power 2017 Laundry and Kitchen Appliance Satisfaction Study, based on 6,241 (kitchen) and 14,745 (laundry) total responses, measuring customer opinions about their new appliance purchased in the previous 12 months, surveyed February-March 2017. Your experiences may vary. Visit jdpower.com. LG garnered 7 of the 11 awards in these categories within JDP's study.

**LG holds the number one spot in the American Customer Satisfaction Index® survey among home appliance companies from 2015 to 2017 (tied in 2015).

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $55 billion global force and technology leader in home appliances, consumer electronics and mobile communications. LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions in the United States, all under LG's "Life's Good" marketing theme. LG is a 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LG.com.

