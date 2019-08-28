LG Brings Slow-Melting Round 'Craft Ice' To Flagship InstaView Refrigerators

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA, the most-awarded kitchen appliance brand,1 is redefining the art of home entertaining with the introduction of its latest InstaView™ Door-in-Door® refrigerators – now featuring slow-melting round Craft Ice™ along with crushed and cubed ice, and measured water dispensing technology. With four models rolling out at retailers nationwide, this industry-first innovation for refrigerators automatically creates and stores large, slow-melting round ice spheres for upscale, craft drinks at home.

LG InstaView Refrigerators with Craft Ice bring one of the hottest – and coolest – beverage trends into the home, automatically making slow-melting round ice (measuring 2 inches in diameter) without the hassle of manually filling and freezing ice molds. With the ability to store up to 25 ice spheres in the freezer drawer bin and auto-replenishment, LG InstaView Refrigerators with Craft Ice represent a game-changer for home entertaining. LG Craft Ice opens a new world for home mixologists and cocktail connoisseurs, while also keeping sodas, lemonade, iced coffee and other drinks, cold longer.

"LG is no stranger to offering first-to-market innovations that help make life good with forward-thinking technology for the home," said David VanderWaal, senior vice president of marketing, LG Electronics USA. "With the addition of LG Craft Ice to our award-winning InstaView Refrigerator lineup, the next step in the evolution of home entertaining is here to aid consumers with useful features sure to impress guests and make hosting easier than ever."

Ice Three Ways, Plus Precise Water Dispensing

InstaView's dual ice maker produces not only LG's round Craft Ice in the freezer drawer, but also crushed and cubed ice in the refrigerator door for the perfect signature cocktail. The refrigerator also features an automatic water dispenser that measures the exact amount (4, 8, 16 or 32 ounces) of fresh, filtered water and automatically turns off when done, leaving the guess work out of measuring for drink mixes and recipes.

See and Reach Favorites in an Instant

LG InstaView Refrigerators – recognized for their iconic tinted glass panel in the door – allow users to knock twice to illuminate the interior and see inside to choose their favorite grab and go foods before opening the door. The new bin design allows users to adjust shelves up and down with minimal effort.

Keep Produce Fresher, Longer

Only LG offers three innovative cooling technologies that work together to extend the life of fruits and vegetables and help keep foods fresh and flavorful. With Smart Cooling, digital sensors and an array of vents allow for total control of cooling settings. InstaView's new sleek stainless-steel interior helps maintain the desired temperature, with Door-in-Door technology keeping cold air where it should be – inside of the refrigerator.

Tap into Smart Features for Everyday Use

With the LG ThinQ™ mobile app (formerly LG SmartThinQ™), users can manage LG smart appliances remotely. Always know if the refrigerator door is left open, and never be caught unprepared by unexpected guests with the ability to make extra ice. Use the app to set fresh food and freezer temperatures or turn IcePlus™ on and off. For added convenience, LG smart refrigerators respond to voice commands via Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Most-Awarded Kitchen Appliance Brand1

In the just-released 2019 J.D. Power rankings, LG ranks highest in customer satisfaction all refrigerator categories – including French-door refrigerators, side-by-side refrigerators, top-mount freezer and two-door refrigerators. The comprehensive J.D. Power 2019 Kitchen Appliance Satisfaction Study shows that LG refrigerators are number one in reliability, performance, features, styling and warranty. LG has received more J.D. Power customer satisfaction awards for kitchen appliances than any other manufacturer three years in a row.

LG InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerators with Craft Ice are rolling out at retailers nationwide in LG PrintProof™ stainless and black stainless-steel finishes:

30-cu. ft. (Model LRFVS3006)

PrintProof Black Stainless-Steel: $4,199



PrintProof Stainless-Steel: $3,999

24-cu. ft. Counter-Depth (Model LRFVC2406)

PrintProof Black Stainless-Steel: $4,199



PrintProof Stainless-Steel: $3,999

For more information on LG's innovative InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerators, visit www.lg.com/us/instaview-refrigerators.

"LG" and the LG logo are trademarks of LG Corp. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Craft Ice is a trademark of LG Electronics USA.

1 J.D. Power ranked LG highest in 2019 customer satisfaction for French-door refrigerators two out of three years, side-by-side refrigerators two years in a row, top-mount freezer refrigerators five years in a row, and dishwashers two out of three years. LG received the highest numerical score in the respective segments of the J.D. Power 2019 Appliance Satisfaction Study, based on 10,355 (kitchen) and 4,037 (laundry) total responses, measuring customer opinions about their new appliance purchased in the previous 12 months, surveyed March-April 2019. Your experiences may vary. Visit jdpower.com

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $54 billion global force and technology leader in home appliances, consumer electronics and mobile communications. LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions in the United States, all under LG's "Life's Good" marketing theme. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LG.com.

