ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Air conditioning technologies leader LG Electronics is continuing to pave the way for the future of connected buildings with the expansion of its award-winning controls platform, LG MultiSITE™. Empowering building owners and operators to optimize their operations and efficiency, especially with Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) systems, the MultiSITE lineup is packed with advanced features that deliver more building synergy and accessibility than ever before. The new products expand the current LG MultiSITE control offering, enabling the company's commercial customers to offer more comprehensive and holistic solutions in the small-to-medium building segment.

LG Broadens MultiSITE Controls Suite, Providing More Comprehensive Solutions For Building Automation

Designed to meet the needs of properties with diverse controls and efficiency demands, the LG MultiSITE suite offers a one-stop-shop for building automation by streamlining the installation and integration of LG VRF equipment and controls. Prior to this offering, customers needed to use the VRF manufacturer's proprietary controllers and integrate with third-party solutions in order to manage building operational efficiencies. By eliminating the need to integrate with third-party solutions, the LG MultiSITE suite provides a single source solution to ease installation, management and maintenance for building owners, enabling them to seamlessly manage operations, while delivering the full benefits of VRF technology. For facility managers of small-to-medium buildings especially, LG MultiSITE offers an affordable alternative to complex installations and maintenance costs associated with the configuration of competitive systems from different manufacturers.

Supplying owners of small-to-medium sized building with the tools they need to make the best operational choices for their businesses and bottom lines, the expanded MultiSITE suite of solutions is composed of the LG MultiSITE Edge 10, NC8000 Network Controller and MS8250 VAV Room Controller.

LG MultiSITE Edge 10

The new LG MultiSITE Edge 10 is a programmable and expandable controller based on Tridium's widely used Niagara Framework®. Utilizing the same toolset as LG's MultiSITE VM3, the MultiSITE Edge 10 can easily be programmed for any commercial application.

LG MultiSITE NC8000 Network Controller

The new LG MultiSITE NC8000 Network Controller is based on Tridium's 8000 series JACE and facilitates the integration of third-party controllers, equipment and other LG MultiSITE controllers. Available in four different capacities based on the number of controllers and data points, the MultiSITE NC8000 is offered with industry standard drivers.

LG MultiSITE MS8250 VAV Room Controller

Designed for pressure dependent or pressure independent VAV applications, the new LG MultiSITE MS8250 VAV Room Controller enables the customization of control sequences using a basic-like script language to accommodate other applications.

"Our customers expect LG to develop innovative and forward-thinking technologies that drive the future of the industry, and with the expansion of the LG MultiSITE products we continue to deliver on that expectation," said Carl Barnard, director of control solutions, Air Conditioning Technologies, LG Electronics USA. "Offering increased flexibility and ease of integration, the LG MultiSITE controls platform enables LG to serve as a single source for equipment and controls to small-to-mid-sized building owners, providing a truly one-stop shop solution for VRF application and building automation."

About LG Air Conditioning Technologies

The LG Electronics USA Air Conditioning Technologies business is based in Alpharetta, Ga. LG is a leading player in the global air conditioning market, manufacturing both commercial and residential air conditioners and providing total sustainability and building management solutions. From consumer and individual units to industrial and specialized air conditioning systems, LG provides a wide range of products for heating, ventilating and air conditioning. The company's industry-leading variable refrigerant flow (VRF) technology minimizes efficiency losses, provides sustainable energy savings and offers some of the lowest life cycle cost of any system on the market today. LG is a 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. LG Electronics U.S.A., Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $53 billion global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, mobile communications, home appliances and air solutions. For more information, please visit lghvac.com.

