LG Business Solutions And Amazon Announce Alexa For Hospitality Integration With LG Hotel TVs

MINNEAPOLIS, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Business Solutions and Amazon are bringing Alexa for Hospitality to LG's industry-leading hotel TVs, the companies announced at the Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference (HITEC®), billed as the world's largest hospitality technology trade show.

"Integrating Alexa for Hospitality with 2019 LG Hotel TVs will not only deliver a new set of exciting features, but will also bring a new level of simplicity, personalization and convenience to hotel guests and hoteliers alike," said Michael Kosla, U.S. hospitality vice president, LG Business Solutions.

Liron Torres, head of Alexa for Hospitality, said, "This experience integrates with hoteliers' existing amenities and services to offer guests new ways to access hotel services, learn about activities on the property and more. We're thrilled to be working with LG to bring the simplicity and convenience of Alexa for Hospitality to hotel guests."

Guests will now be able to use the Echo device installed in their hotel room to experience a new set of Alexa voice features on LG Hotel TVs for the first time including:

Personalize guests' experience – Guests have the option to temporarily and securely connect their Amazon account to the Alexa-enabled device in their room so they can listen to their personal music from services such as Amazon Music, Spotify and Pandora. LG TVs display the status of account connection on the screen. When a guest checks out or asks Alexa to disconnect their account, the LG TV will change the status so the guest trusts that their account was successfully disconnected.

– Guests have the option to temporarily and securely connect their Amazon account to the Alexa-enabled device in their room so they can listen to their personal music from services such as Amazon Music, Spotify and Pandora. LG TVs display the status of account connection on the screen. When a guest checks out or asks Alexa to disconnect their account, the LG TV will change the status so the guest trusts that their account was successfully disconnected. Hands-free TV control, just ask Alexa – Guests can ask Alexa to find a show from their favorite genre, or browse the TV guide – all just by using their voice.

Guests can ask Alexa to find a show from their favorite genre, or browse the TV guide – all just by using their voice. Discover property information and book services with the LG skill for Amazon Alexa – This skill allows guests to simply ask Alexa for property-specific information, like pool hours or the fitness center location, or request hotel services, like room service or housekeeping. Guests can just ask Alexa and she will open the LG skill to show guests relevant information on the LG TV's screen such as a map of the property or the in-room dining menu.

– This skill allows guests to simply ask Alexa for property-specific information, like pool hours or the fitness center location, or request hotel services, like room service or housekeeping. Guests can just ask Alexa and she will open the LG skill to show guests relevant information on the LG TV's screen such as a map of the property or the in-room dining menu. Notify guests about relevant experiences in or around the hotel – The LG TV will display real-time visual notifications on-screen to inform guests about activities and encourage them to ask Alexa for more information about activities they may enjoy, like happy hour, or to book services such as a car to the airport before their flight home.

Adding to its industry-leading smart hotel TV solutions, LG delivers further voice recognition assistance to the guest room with its award-winning Pro:Centric smart TV platform. LG's Pro:Centric-enabled hotel TVs continue to offer hoteliers and AV managers the ability to supply more content options and greater connectivity than ever before.

The intuitive LG Pro:Centric platform makes switching between content options – including broadcast TV, streaming services, external devices and today's most popular entertainment providers – simple and fast. With the Pro:Centric custom application, users can easily dive into and enjoy a limitless world of premium content – including 4K streaming and HDR – from the most popular entertainment providers. Pro:Centric also empowers users with its Smart Share feature, which makes connecting to personal devices in order to access photos, music or movies a breeze.

Major hotel operators are planning to begin rolling out the Alexa for Hospitality integration with LG Hotel TVs later this year with full deployment expected in the first half of 2020. The new Alexa guest features on the LG Pro:Centric Direct platform are being demonstrated in LG's booth (#1926) at HITEC 2019, June 17-20, at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

For more information, please visit www.lgsolutions.com or www.amazon.com/alexaforhospitality.

