LG ELECTRONICS EXPANDS ITS LIFESTYLE TV LINEUP WITH THE NEW ART-INSPIRED GALLERY TV

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) will unveil the latest addition to its lifestyle screen portfolio at CES 2026. LG is debuting its LG Gallery TV, a dedicated canvas that completes the spatial curation experience offered through the diverse collection of more than 4,500 content on the LG Gallery+ service.

Designed for interior-conscious consumers, the LG Gallery TV brings a sophisticated gallery atmosphere directly into the home, blending technology seamlessly with personal style.

Developed with museum curators, the TV's "Gallery Mode" optimizes color and brightness to reproduce the visual texture of original masterpieces. Central to this capability is a specialized screen that reduces glare and minimizes reflections for an art-like viewing experience. The TV also automatically adjusts picture quality to changing ambient light to maintain clarity throughout the day.

Available in 55 and 65-inch models, the Gallery TV features a slim, flush-mount design with customizable magnetic frames.1 It also offers plenty of internal memory for users to curate and store their favorite content. Beyond its role as a canvas, it delivers a premium entertainment experience powered by LG's MiniLED technology and the α (Alpha) 7 AI Processor, combining stunning 4K visuals with immersive AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2ch) audio.

The Gallery TV experience is completed by the LG Gallery+ service. LG Gallery+ serves as a comprehensive interior platform that transforms screens into versatile interior elements with a library of over 4,500 monthly-refreshed works.2 Featuring a diverse spectrum ranging from fine art to cinematic scenes, game visuals, and animations, the platform allows users to decorate their home with visuals that match their specific tastes.

Beyond the preset library, users can further customize their environment by creating their own images with Generative AI or displaying cherished memories from their own photo libraries. LG Gallery+ also elevates the ambiance of a space by incorporating background music. Users can choose from built-in tracks according to their mood or stream their own playlists via Bluetooth.

Ultimately, LG Gallery+ empowers customers to turn their TVs into a dynamic hub of creativity. The service is available across the entire LG TV lineup.

"We will continue to lead the market by expanding our lifestyle TV lineup, transforming the screen into a companion that fluidly adapts to our customers' preferences," said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. "Our goal is to enrich customers' lives by providing the freedom to design every aspect of their personal space."

LG will showcase its full Art TV lineup, including the new Gallery TV, at CES 2026, demonstrating how screens can move beyond traditional entertainment to become versatile, design-forward elements of the modern home.

Visitors can experience LG's latest lifestyle TVs at the LG booth (#15004, Las Vegas Convention Center). For more information and updates on LG's new products and technologies, visit www.lg.com/global/newsroom/.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

1 Availability of the attachable Gallery TV frames may differ by country. One type is included, and another type is sold separately.

2 LG Gallery+ offers a free light version on LG TVs, while the full version requires a monthly subscription via webOS Pay. Availability varies by region.

