LG CALLS FOR DEVELOPERS TO PARTICIPATE IN LG webOS HACKATHON 2024

Selected Finalists to Receive Funding to Develop and Launch Their Gaming or Lifestyle App on LG Smart TVs

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics announced a call for participants for its annual global webOS hackathon, with a focus this year on AI-based solutions and gaming services. Developers worldwide are invited to apply and submit their apps for a chance to win a significant monetary prize along with the opportunity to present onstage to LG executives in Seoul, South Korea, this September.

LG webOS Hackathon LG webOS Hackathon

As a web-centric platform with an easy-to-use Smart TV software development kit, webOS enables developers to create third-party services and apps for millions of homes worldwide. The platform offers developers the tools to create apps and services that engage media, devices, security, networking, Smart TV functionalities and more. Through this hackathon, developers will have the opportunity to build and launch their app on LG Smart TVs, directly reaching consumers with their business.

Powering LG Smart TVs, including the award-winning LG OLED TV, for over a decade, webOS platform has been acclaimed as a friendly user interface, with easy navigation and customization to provide users with the premium entertainment experience expected from an LG products. Now, with an always-growing ecosystem of global partners, the webOS platform is set to drive the next generation of service innovation.

In addition, LG is committed to offering a diverse range of gaming services by continuing to expand the webOS ecosystem through partnering with gaming industry leaders to bring its customers a broad selection of options for different preferences and interests, while advancing the gaming capabilities of its outstanding OLED TVs. A growing offer of cloud gaming services and family games are available on LG Smart TVs in global markets.

To participate in the hackathon, applicants will need to submit their applications here. Applications for the hackathon are now open and will close on July 26th. Following the application process, participants will be invited to a webinar to learn more about the API and hackathon details. Finalists will be notified by mid-September.

For more information about the hackathon, including detailed event schedules with Terms & Conditions, please visit https://weboshackathon.lge.com/.

The hackathon will begin with a virtual webinar in early July. Participants will choose to create a game or lifestyle service app using either the Web or Flutter framework, with the opportunity to earn additional merit points for utilizing AI. The app, scenario and demo video must be submitted by August 26. Selected winning developers will then be invited to Seoul to present their ideas in front of top LG executives on September 27.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three winners of the hackathon, with a USD $100,000 Grand Prize for first place, $80,000 for second place and $50,000 for third place. The winners will also receive technical support leading up to the rollout of their app as well as on-device promotional opportunities after the launch. Winning apps must be ready for release on the LG Content Store by the end of June 2025.

"LG webOS Hackathon 2024 aims to attract creators worldwide who are building lifestyle solutions," said Chris Jo, senior vice president of platform business at LG Home Entertainment Company. "LG is committed to engaging with the gaming community on a global scale, partnering with developers to nurture the next generation of talent using LG's developer platform."

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Home Entertainment Company is a recognized innovator in televisions and audio-video systems. LG offers an elevated home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED TVs and QNED LED TVs powered by the innovative webOS smart TV platform. Aiming to help provide consumers with top-class user experience, all of LG's home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production all the way through to disposal. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com .

About webOS platform

webOS platform has powered LG TVs for over a decade and has been acclaimed as a friendly user interface, allowing for easy navigation and customization. With an always growing ecosystem of global partners, lifestyle services and UI innovation, webOS is set to drive LG's future growth into cross device and out-of-home experience.

LG Channels is LG's exclusive free streaming service, offering a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, comedy, anime, and more. With an always growing number of channels, LG TV, smart monitor or projector owners can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels application on their LG screen. Since 2024, LG Channels for Automotive was launched increasing the customer base. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

Linda Quach

+1 408 903 3045

[email protected]

Rick Cohen

+1 212 885 0543

[email protected]

SOURCE LG Electronics USA