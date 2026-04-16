LG CELEBRATES EARTH DAY BY OFFERING CONSUMERS ADDITIONAL SAVINGS ON ENERGY-EFFICIENT HOME APPLIANCES

'Power Deal' Earth Day Promotions on ENERGY STAR Certified LG Appliances Run Through April 29

News Summary:

LG Electronics USA is celebrating Earth Day 2026 with limited-time "Power Deals" running April 16–29, offering savings of up to 35% off MSRP, and up to $2,300 in utility savings over the lifetime of the products, on select ENERGY STAR® most efficient kitchen and laundry home appliances on LG.com. ¹

In 2026, LG leads the industry with the most ENERGY STAR® certified residential clothes dryers, clothes washers and refrigerator-freezers.

The 2026 Earth Day promotions build on LG's role as America's most reliable and #1 appliance brand, ² known for delivering more appliance innovations to the market, energy-efficient performance, and connected solutions designed for everyday living.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA is celebrating Earth Day 2026 with limited-time "Power Deals" across its extensive home appliance portfolio, running April 16-29th. The promotions feature savings on select ENERGY STAR® certified refrigeration, laundry, dishwashing, cooking and garment care products.

LG Electronics USA is celebrating Earth Day 2026 with limited-time “Power Deals” across its exten-sive home appliance portfolio, running April 16-29th. The promotions feature savings on select EN-ERGY STAR® certified refrigeration, laundry, dishwashing, cooking and garment care products.

In 2026, LG leads the industry with the most ENERGY STAR certified residential clothes washers, dryers, and refrigerator-freezers. As America's most reliable and #1 appliance brand, LG delivers consumer benefit innovation, energy-efficient performance, and connected solutions designed for everyday living. This Earth Day, LG encourages American consumers to save energy and money by taking advantage of Power Deal promotions including:

Refrigeration: Energy-Efficient Storage, Built-In Style

LG 26-cubic-footSmart Counter-Depth MAX™ 4-Door Refrigerator with Four Types of Ice (model LRYXC2606S): Now $2,599 ($1,600 off MSRP)

Achieve a built-in kitchen look without remodeling using Counter-Depth MAX™ design, four types of ice including slow-melting round Craft Ice™, UVnano™ Water Dispenser, and ThinQ® Smart Technology with SmartDiagnosis™. ENERGY STAR® certified.

Kitchen: Clean, Efficient, and Space-Smart

Smart FlushFit™ Top Control Dishwasher with 1-Hour Wash & Dry, QuadWash® Pro, and Dynamic Heat Dry™ w/AutoVent Dry™ (model LDNPM545S) Now $699 ($450 off MSRP)

Tackle baked-on messes faster with QuadWash® Pro spray arms and complete a full wash and dry cycle in as little as one hour, all in a FlushFit™ design that aligns seamlessly with standard cabinetry, with LG ThinQ® app connectivity, SmartDiagnosis™, and quiet 46 dBA operation. ENERGY STAR® certified.

(model LDNPM545S) Now $699 ($450 off MSRP) Tackle baked-on messes faster with QuadWash® Pro spray arms and complete a full wash and dry cycle in as little as one hour, all in a FlushFit™ design that aligns seamlessly with standard cabinetry, with LG ThinQ® app connectivity, SmartDiagnosis™, and quiet 46 dBA operation. ENERGY STAR® certified. 1.3-cubic-footSmart Low Profile Over-the-Range Microwave Oven with Sensor Cook (MVEF1337F) Now $479 ($270 off MSRP)

Preserve kitchen sightlines with a low-profile 11 15/16-inch tall design while Sensor Cook automatically adjusts cooking time and power, and zero clearance door enables installation in tighter spaces.

Laundry & Garment Care: Smarter Cleaning, Longer-Lasting Fabrics

Single Unit Front Load LG WashTower™ with Center Control™ — 4.5-cubic-foot Washer and 7.4-cubic-foot Electric Dryer (Models WKEX200HGA and WKEX200HBA, respectively) Now $1,999 ($900 off MSRP)

Streamline laundry from start to finish with TurboWash™ 360° for faster cleaning, Allergiene™ Wash Cycle and TurboSteam™ for fabric care, and AI DD® technology that automatically selects optimal wash settings. ENERGY STAR® and Asthma & Allergy Friendly certified. ³

(Models WKEX200HGA and WKEX200HBA, respectively) Now $1,999 ($900 off MSRP) Streamline laundry from start to finish with TurboWash™ 360° for faster cleaning, Allergiene™ Wash Cycle and TurboSteam™ for fabric care, and AI DD® technology that automatically selects optimal wash settings. ENERGY STAR® and Asthma & Allergy Friendly certified. ³ LG Styler® Smart Steam Closet with Dual TrueSteam® Technology, Dynamic MovingHanger™ and Built-In HandySteamer™ (model SC5GMR80H) Now $2,299 ($400 off MSRP)

Refresh, sanitize, and de-wrinkle garments without water immersion using Dual TrueSteam® Technology, Dynamic MovingHanger™, Dual Inverter HeatPump™ for energy-efficient drying, and a Built-In HandySteamer™ for portable spot care.

Home Cleaning: Cordless Performance for a Spring Refresh

CordZero™ Q3 Cordless Stick Vacuum with Auto Multi-Surface Detect, Dual Floor Max™ Lite Nozzle & LED Crevice Tool (models C5323GW and C5323B0) Now $289 ($40 off MSRP)

Power through everyday messes with up to 150 Air Watts of suction, up to 60 minutes of cordless runtime, ⁴ Auto Multi-Surface Detect for automatic floor adjustments, and Kompressor™ technology that compresses debris to maximize the 33.8-ounce dust bin.

For more details and to shop all of LG's Earth Day Power Deals, visit www.lg.com/us/promotions. Offers valid April 16-29, 2026, while supplies last.

EDITOR'S NOTES:

¹Based on ENERGY STAR® certified appliances vs non-certified. Approximate utility bill savings, representing energy and water bill savings, provided by U.S. EPA ENERGY STAR program and may vary depending on usage and local cost of utilities.

²#1 Appliance Brand in the US | Source: OpenBrand MindShare (AHAM Core 6) 2024–2025

³Based on certification by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA). ASTHMA & ALLERGY FRIENDLY Mark is a Registered Trade Mark of the ASTHMA AND ALLERGY FOUNDATION OF AMERICA and ALLERGY STANDARDS LTD.

⁴In lowest setting without powered tools.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

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SOURCE LG Electronics USA