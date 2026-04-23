LG CELEBRATES EARTH DAY WITH FOCUS ON PROTECTING WILDLIFE AND RECONNECTING WITH NATURE

News Summary:

LG Electronics and the National Wildlife Federation announce the American Flamingo as the 9 th species in its 3D anamorphic experience on its Times Square billboard in New York City highlighting vulnerable and endangered species.

species in its 3D anamorphic experience on its Times Square billboard in New York City highlighting vulnerable and endangered species. Real animals including the Eastern Screech-owl, Great Horned Owl, and Red-tailed Hawk join LG's Earth Day celebrations along with Flat Rock Brook Nature Center.

LG unveils newly minted 'Life's Good' sign paying homage to the company's mantra on Earth Day and everyday

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, LG Electronics the brand synonymous with Life's Good, transformed their campus into a nature sanctuary with an array of conservation activities fueled by brave optimism. From earning Bergen County's First Certified Wildlife Habitat® to recycling more than 3.7 million pounds of e-waste, Earth Day creates a natural inflection point that allows LG employees to get outside, connect with nature and get their hands dirty. As part of this year's celebration, LG is building on its long-standing relationship with National Wildlife Federation and Flat Rock Brook Nature Center to reinforce their commitment to creating a better life for all.

Earth Day creates a natural inflection point that allows LG employees to get outside, connect with nature and get their hands dirty. As part of this year's celebration, LG is building on its long-standing relationship with National Wildlife Federation and Flat Rock Brook Nature Center to reinforce their commitment to creating a better life for all. For the third consecutive year, LG Electronics the brand synonymous with Life’s Good, transformed their campus into a nature sanctuary with an array of conservation activities fueled by brave optimism.

Adopt a Raptor Program

Just a stone's throw from LG's North American Headquarters, Flat Rock Brook is a 150-acre nature preserve and environmental education center in Englewood, NJ.

The raptor aviary at Flat Rock Brook Nature Center houses various species of birds of prey including a Screech Owl, a Great Horned Owl and a Red-tailed Hawk that are non-releasable— as they would not be able to survive on their own in the wild. These resident birds act as ambassadors of their species—teaching thousands of school children, adults and LG employees about the importance of respecting wildlife and protecting their habitats.

"Nature underpins everything in our daily lives, including our food, health, and well-being, and that's why it's so vital to do what we can to protect it. But conservation isn't about saving the world in one sweeping motion, but about finding meaning—and momentum—in the modest, everyday steps that quietly reshape it," said Don Kwack, LG Electronics North American CEO. "By partnering with nonprofit organizations like National Wildlife Federation and Flat Rock Brook, we're expanding hands-on education and volunteer opportunities that restore ecosystems and build a legacy of environmental responsibility for generations to come."

LG Endangered Species Content Series

Inspired by LG's enduring mission to spark curiosity about the natural world, the LG Endangered Species Content Series initiative is a multi-faceted program to protect and conserve the Earth. As part of the ongoing partnership with National Wildlife Federation, the campaign shares the wonders of nature through awareness, education, and impact-driven action.

Beginning this week. LG will continue its Endangered Species Awareness Series on its iconic Times Square billboard, featuring a high-definition, 3D animated campaign spotlighting the American Flamingo. The visually stunning display, developed in partnership with the NWF, combines digital storytelling and immersive visuals to connect millions of people with critical conservation messages in an engaging format.

Additionally, NWF's latest blog explores the uniqueness of the American Flamingo, providing in-depth knowledge about the species. Students and nature enthusiasts can also test their knowledge of the vital species with an interactive American Flamingo Quiz.

"America's wildlife are in crisis — and we know habitat loss, pollution, and the changing climate threaten our nation's diverse bird populations and the ecosystems they depend upon. American flamingos are not currently endangered — but without investment in habitat restoration they could be at risk," said Collin O'Mara, president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation. "At this critical moment and in recognition of Earth Day, we all need to rally around conserving and restoring the wildlife and habitats that define our shared outdoor heritage. Thank you to LG for their continued support to educate communities, inspire conservation, and celebrate the beauty and importance of wildlife."

To date, LG has pledged $265,000 to the NWF to support K–12 and higher education programs, student-led project engagement, and critical conservation initiatives, including efforts to recover monarch butterfly populations, restore habitats for pollinators and migratory birds, and promote biodiversity.

EARTHDAY 365

In addition to LG's commitment to conservation and community, LG TV users can visit our Earth Month Collection to find EarthDay 365, the FAST Channel co-founded by Pamela Anderson and our partners at Stingray, celebrating the wonders of our planet. Earth Day 365 is a channel dedicated to celebrating our planet and the people working to protect it. Available on LG Channel #109, the network features powerful storytelling focused on nature, conservation, science, sustainability, climate, travel, space, and outdoor adventure.

For more information about LG's ongoing commitment to the planet, please visit LG.com/us/sustainability

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA