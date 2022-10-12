LG CELEBRATES 'ENERGY STAR DAY' WITH EFFICIENCY HOME UPGRADES

ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year LG Electronics USA Partners with Lowe's, Rebuilding Together in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commemorating "ENERGY STAR® Day" 2022, LG Electronics USA once again joined forces with Lowe's and Rebuilding Together to help a deserving local family "save today, save tomorrow and save for good" with energy efficiency upgrades using ENERGY STAR certified LG home appliances.

Commemorating “ENERGY STAR® Day” 2022, LG Electronics USA once again joined forces with Lowe’s and Rebuilding Together to help a deserving local family “save today, save tomorrow and save for good” with energy efficiency upgrades using ENERGY STAR certified LG home appliances. The ENERGY STAR upgrades including an LG refrigerator, dishwasher and clothes washer and dryer will help make life easier for this family adding convenience and energy efficiency to every-day living and saving them money over time. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, by choosing ENERGY STAR products such as appliances from LG, a typical household can save about $450 on their energy bills and still enjoy the quality and performance they expect. LG and Lowe’s associates were among the volunteers from the local community who joined together on critical home repairs for the family. They replaced flooring, repaired roofs and insulated for weatherization, painted interiors and exteriors, attached smoke detectors and handicap-accessible features – and installed ENERGY STAR certified LG appliances.

According to the EPA, the typical American household spends about $2,000 a year on energy bills. Appliances account for about 15 percent of a household's energy consumption, with refrigerators, clothes washers and clothes dryers at the top of the consumption list. By choosing ENERGY STAR products throughout the home, consumers can save 24 percent in annual household energy costs. The EPA's theme for ENERGY STAR Day 2022 is "Save today, Save tomorrow, Save for good," representing not just the energy and money savings, but environmental benefits as well.

LG provided a refrigerator earning the ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2022 designation – representing the year's very best products for energy savings and environmental protection – along with an ENERGY STAR certified dishwasher. Rebuilding Together completed the kitchen makeover by installing an LG electric range and over-the-range microwave oven.

Also as part of the home's energy efficiency upgrades, Lowe's and Rebuilding Together are installing an ENERGY STAR certified LG top-load washer and companion ENERGY STAR certified LG dryer. (Clothes washers and dryers that earn the ENERGY STAR use about 20 percent less energy and about 30 percent less water than traditional models.) To improve both indoor air quality and energy efficiency, LG is providing the family an ENERGY STAR certified air purifier.

This year's ENERGY STAR Day project, in cooperation with Rebuilding Together Greater Charlotte, is part of the nationwide Building a Healthy Neighborhood program, which brings together volunteers, neighbors, community leaders and local organizations to revitalize neighborhoods with safe, affordable, accessible homes and thriving community spaces.

LG's support of ENERGY STAR Day '22, in cooperation with the EPA, Lowe's and Rebuilding Together, "reflects our commitment to the environment and the community – core business principles for our company," said John I. Taylor, LG Electronics USA Senior Vice President and LG's U.S. head of corporate social responsibility and sustainability. "This ENERGY STAR Day and every day, LG and ENERGY STAR help you save for good – for all the good things you want in your life and for a healthier planet for you and your family."

LG was named a 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. This prestigious honor, a distinction LG has received nine times since 2012, recognizes the company's exemplary commitment to protecting the environment through leadership in ENERGY STAR certified products and promotions.

