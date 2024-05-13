LG UNVEILS 'PRIMEFOCUS HEALTH,' NEW VENTURE DEVELOPING HOME HEALTHCARE TREATMENT

New LG NOVA Digital Health Venture Aims to Enable Providers to Offer Patients Personalized Home Care

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global innovator LG Electronics has unveiled "Primefocus Health," a new venture that aims to leverage innovative technologies and new healthcare therapies to enable providers to deliver a personalized, complete care experience and empower individuals to take control of their health at home. Primefocus Health is the first new venture launched by LG NOVA, LG Electronics' North America Innovation Center.

This new provider-focused, patient-centric healthcare platform intends to give patients access to new healthcare therapies made available by innovative technology applications, as well as providers access to patient data and progress information to help ensure that their patients are on the right path to better health.

Healthcare providers are under pressure to improve patient care, reduce re-admissions and patient and provider costs. However, according to the National Institutes of Health, more than $52.4 billion is spent annually to care for patients who were readmitted to the hospital within 30 days for a previously treated condition.

To help reduce these costs and enable better personalized care, Primefocus Health plans to develop a remote monitoring and healthcare delivery platform, using innovative non-invasive technology for tracking patient progress for multiple medical conditions which can be integrated with the provider's electronic health record system, artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities for ease of use. The platform aims to empower healthcare providers to effectively manage outcomes, assist, guide, communicate and intervene when needed to deliver quality care.

"LG Electronics has a longstanding, trusted reputation with consumers in homes worldwide, and in unveiling Primefocus Health we are seeking to build on that history as we ask consumers to trust us, in collaboration with their providers, with their healthcare management as well," said Darren Sabo, CEO of Primefocus Health. "Primefocus Health is committed to leveraging the latest technology to revolutionize patient care at home, leading toward a future of personalized, accessible and effective care."

As an LG NOVA-backed company, Primefocus Health brings the high-quality, innovative experience of the LG brand to healthcare. For providers, the Primefocus Health platform will be designed to enable them to extend their care beyond the hospital to the home with the objective of reducing the strain on the provider to keep their patients healthy.

"LG NOVA is dedicated to building businesses that drive positive change and enhance people's lives," said Sokwoo Rhee, executive vice president of innovation at LG Electronics and head of LG NOVA. "We recognize that technology can play a key role in the transformation of patient care and the healthcare industry at large, and we are committed to leading that charge with Primefocus Health. We look forward to seeing its impact on transforming home healthcare for patients and providers alike."

About LG NOVA

LG NOVA, the North American Innovation Center for global innovation leader LG Electronics, is a team focused on bringing innovation from the outside to LG. LG NOVA is based in Santa Clara, Calif. The center's mission is to build, nurture and grow innovations that impact the future. Learn more about LG NOVA at www.lgnova.com.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $60-billion-plus global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

About Primefocus Health

Primefocus Health, a LG NOVA venture based in the San Francisco Bay Area, is creating a better healthcare experience by developing solutions that enable providers to offer their patients access to the latest digital health technologies and advanced care therapies to enable people to live healthier lives at home. Built by the LG NOVA team, LG Electronics' North American Innovation Center, Primefocus Health's vision is to revolutionize home healthcare to promoting innovation, personalization and health equity. Learn more at www.Primefocushealth.com.

