LG Celebrates 'ENERGY STAR Day' With Efficiency Upgrades For Deserving Families

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commemorating "ENERGY STAR® Day" 2020, LG Electronics USA joined forces with Lowe's and Rebuilding Together to help local families "save today, save tomorrow and save for good" with energy efficiency upgrades using ENERGY STAR certified LG home appliances.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, on average a house equipped with ENERGY STAR certified appliances will save more than $700 over the products’ lifetime. The ENERGY STAR upgrades will help make life easier for five Charlotte families during and after the pandemic, and they will save the families money over time. Commemorating “ENERGY STAR® Day” 2020, LG Electronics USA joined forces with Lowe’s and Rebuilding Together to help local families “save today, save tomorrow and save for good” with energy efficiency upgrades using ENERGY STAR certified LG home appliances.

The ENERGY STAR upgrades will help make life easier for five Charlotte families during and after the pandemic, and they will save the families money over time. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, on average a house equipped with ENERGY STAR certified appliances will save more than $700 over the products' lifetime.

This year's ENERGY STAR Day project, in cooperation with Rebuilding Together Greater Charlotte, is part of the nationwide Building a Healthy Neighborhood program, which brings together volunteers, neighbors, community leaders and local organizations to revitalize neighborhoods with safe, affordable, accessible homes and thriving community spaces.

For each of the houses' energy efficiency upgrades, LG provided a refrigerator earning the ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2020 designation and ENERGY STAR certified dishwasher, washing machine and dryer, all delivered with care by Lowe's. Rebuilding Together completed the kitchen makeovers by installing a range hood and new LG electric or gas range.

In some of the homes, Lowe's and Rebuilding Together installed the brand new LG WashTower, which combines energy efficiency with convenient controls, built-in intelligence and advanced cleaning. With an exclusive form factor, the LG WashTower offers a full-size ENERGY STAR certified dryer above a full-size ENERGY STAR front-load washer. (ENERGY STAR certified washers and dryers use 25 percent less energy and 33 percent less water than traditional models.)

The deserving families' new LG ENERGY STAR certified dishwasher features exclusive QuadWash technology that gets dishes clean the first time with four powerful spray arms instead of the standard two – saving water by eliminating the need to prewash or rewash dishes by hand. The dishwasher uses two separate blasts of real steam for better cleaning, drying and sanitizing.

In addition to being named 2020 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence, LG Electronics just received the first-ever Lowe's Sustainability Award. While honoring LG's ENERGY STAR product leadership, the award recognizes LG's commitment to "promoting energy savings, achieving zero carbon emissions, minimizing waste and pollution, and providing recycling programs."

According to the EPA, the typical American household spends about $2,000 a year on energy bills. By choosing ENERGY STAR products throughout the home, consumers can save 30 percent in annual household energy costs. The EPA's theme for ENERGY STAR Day 2020 is "Save today. Save tomorrow. Save for good" – representing not just the energy and money savings, but environmental benefits, as well.

LG's support of ENERGY STAR Day '20, in cooperation with the EPA, Lowe's and Rebuilding Together, "reflects our commitment to the environment and the community," said Christine Ackerson, LG's U.S. head of corporate social responsibility and sustainability. "This ENERGY STAR Day and every day, LG and ENERGY STAR help you save for good – for all the good things you want in your life and for a healthier planet for you and your family."

About LG Electronics USA

ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $53 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. LG's focus on environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

Related Links

http://www.LG.com

