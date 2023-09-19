LG CHANNELS 3.0 DELIVERS UPGRADED USER EXPERIENCE WITH NEW UI

News provided by

LG Electronics USA

19 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

Worldwide Viewership Set to Grow with Global UI Rollout and Service Expansion into New Markets

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is introducing LG Channels 3.0, the latest version of its exclusive, free streaming service. Featuring a new UI with improved navigation, more engaging placements for content discovery, and an enhanced channel guide, users will easily be able to discover the content that resonates with them. LG Channels 3.0 is rolling out in South Korea this month and will arrive in other markets, including the US, starting in October.

Continue Reading
LG Electronics (LG) is introducing LG Channels 3.0, the latest version of its exclusive, free streaming service.
LG Electronics (LG) is introducing LG Channels 3.0, the latest version of its exclusive, free streaming service.
With its carefully curated lineup of programming, LG Channels is now set to provide upgraded usability that allows users to conveniently search, discover and enjoy their favorite content.
With its carefully curated lineup of programming, LG Channels is now set to provide upgraded usability that allows users to conveniently search, discover and enjoy their favorite content.

LG Channels has consistently ranked among the top-five most accessed apps on LG Smart TVs across all regions where the service is offered, attracting an increasing number of viewers with its premium lineup of news, sports, movies, TV Series, and exclusives1. With its carefully curated lineup of programming, LG Channels is now set to provide upgraded usability that allows users to conveniently search, discover and enjoy their favorite content.

Reflecting the main content consumption patterns of LG Channels' users, the new UI is organized into three pages – Home, Live and On Demand– that makes it easier to take advantage of the different services offered on LG's free content platform.

The Home page features a large, highly visible rotating carousel at the top of the screen to provide easy access to featured channels, curated collections and premium On Demand content. From the Live page, they can now play live broadcast channels directly from within the LG Channels app. Additionally, the new channel guide covers only half of the screen, allowing users to see what's on and choose what to watch next while continuing to watch their current viewing choice.

The On Demand tab allows users to select their favorite types of content including movies, TV shows and receive recommendations from the Popular Now category ensuring a smooth binge-watching experience

Already available in 272 countries globally, LG is accelerating the growth of its content service by entering new territories and adding to its already impressive content lineup.

1Based on LG Internal data
2US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Japan

About LG Electronics USA
LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com

About LG Channels
LG Channels is LG's exclusive free streaming service, offering a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, children's programs, and more. With more than 300 channels and growing, LG TV owners can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels application on their LG TV's webOS platform (LG smart TV models 2016-present). LG Channels is also available on mobile on iOS and Android. Channels may vary by device.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

 LG Electronics USA.

Chris De Maria

Christin Rodriguez

[email protected] 

christin.rodriguez.com 

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

Also from this source

LG CHANNELS ADDS EXCLUSIVE STREAMING CONTENT FOR SEPTEMBER

LG AND TENNESSEE TITANS ANNOUNCE DEBUT OF SEASON 2 'TASTE OF TENNESSEE' ORIGINAL CONTENT SERIES

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.