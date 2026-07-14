LG Tops Consumer Reports' Reliability Rankings for Kitchen and Laundry Appliance Brands

LG, Top Ranked by Consumer Reports in Major Appliance Reliability for 7 Years in a Row

LG Earns Top Reliability Rankings for Refrigerators, Ranges, Washers and Dryers in Annual Appliance Brand Reliability Rankings

News Summary:

LG Electronics has earned the #1 spot in Kitchen Reliability in Consumer Reports' Annual Appliance Brand Reliability Rankings.

LG Electronics is also highly recognized for washers and dryers according to Consumer Reports.

The rankings are based on appliance owners across the full spectrum of kitchen appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, cooktops, wall ovens, dishwashers, and over the counter microwaves, as well as all seven laundry categories evaluated by Consumer Reports.

The seventh consecutive year of top reliability recognition by Consumer Reports solidifies LG's position as the leader in major home appliance reliability.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics continues to set the reliability standard for the home appliance industry, earning top honors in Consumer Reports' Annual Appliance Brand Reliability Rankings for the seventh consecutive year. Notably, LG has been recognized as the #1 Most Reliable Kitchen Appliance Brand and ranked #2 in Overall Laundry Reliability, cementing its position as the top ranked major appliance brand.

The survey, based on hundreds of thousands of consumer experiences, highlights LG's reliability across multiple key product categories. LG earned the #1 ranking for kitchen appliance reliability, with top reliability recognition across refrigerators, ranges, cooktops, wall ovens, dishwashers, and over the range microwaves.

In laundry, LG also earned the #2 spot in Overall Laundry Reliability with its high ranking across all seven laundry categories evaluated by Consumer Reports, from front-load and top-load washers to electric, and gas, dryers — making it one of the most reliable brands for front load, top load, gas and electric dryers.

"Choosing reliable appliances for your home shouldn't be daunting. LG is honored to be recognized as one of the most reliable home appliance lines by Consumer Reports' latest reliability rankings," said Kevin Jeong, Senior Vice President and Head of Home Appliance Solutions Company, LG Electronics USA. "Being ranked #1 overall in kitchen is an incredible achievement, however we are truly glad to hear this feedback from our consumers. It showcases our mission to empower consumers with appliances that excel in performance and redefine convenience and satisfaction, to truly make 'Life Good' for all."

Earning the #1 spot in Kitchen Reliability, LG received top reliability recognition in kitchen appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, cooktops, wall ovens, dishwashers, and over the counter microwaves, while also ranking among the top major appliance brands for laundry appliances.

Throughout the years, LG has introduced dependable and advanced technologies like InstaView™ and Door-in-Door®, while its cooktops drew recognition for innovative features like SmoothTouch™ Controls and the UltraHeat™ Burner, delivering maximum efficiency and precision with every use.

LG's ongoing investment in research and development continues to drive the introduction of groundbreaking technologies that exceed consumer expectations. Earning high rankings for major appliance reliability for seven years in row further validates LG's leadership and commitment to delivering dependable, high-quality home appliances.

Explore more about LG's commitment to reliable home appliances at https://www.lg.com/us/reliable-home-appliances and to see the Consumer Reports visit: https://www.consumerreports.org/appliances/most-reliable-kitchen-appliances-a3000811083/

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $60-billion-plus global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a 10-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

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Jennifer Tayebi

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SOURCE LG Electronics USA