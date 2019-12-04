LG Commercial Display Technologies Amplify Engagement At Anytime Fitness

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anytime Fitness, the world's fastest-growing fitness club franchise, has named LG Business Solutions USA as the preferred commercial display vendor for the more than 2,800 Anytime Fitness franchise locations in the United States. LG displays will enhance engagement in Anytime Fitness's new "functional training area" that offers interactive training programs for a range of fitness activities.

Anytime Fitness will offer LG commercial displays to its franchisees to be used in conjunction with heart rate monitoring during the training programs, according to Anytime Fitness Senior Vendor Relations Manager Kathy Dusek. "We are excited to announce our partnership with LG, offering top quality commercial grade TV options to our Anytime Fitness franchisees," she said.

Each LG display offered to Anytime Fitness franchisees provides superb image quality and an optimal viewing experience thanks to LG's built-in in-plane switching technology that delivers true-to-life colors, deep black levels and rich colors for amazing contrast and color detail from virtually any viewing angle.

As franchisees launch new locations in late 2019 and 2020, LG's leading display solutions will be the preferred option for standard technology. Existing franchisees will also be encouraged to upgrade to LG displays for renovations outside of the functional training area, in spaces such as cardio and free weight sections that may require display replacements.

"As the fitness industry increasingly embraces digital solutions to aid fitness goals, enhance member engagement, and boost fitness centers' capabilities, LG is delivering class-leading technologies custom-suited to active customer environments," said Jake Benner, fitness sales director, LG Business Solutions USA. "We're proud to work with Anytime Fitness to help them capitalize on the latest trends in virtual, personalized fitness regimens and enable all franchisees access to the latest display technologies, ensuring a consistently excellent customer experience across all locations.

Benner said the new alliance with Anytime Fitness underscores LG Business Solutions' commitment to serving the fitness market with turnkey display solutions designed to drive revenue growth for fitness club operators while communicating messaging, strengthening brand positioning and promoting class schedules. For more information on LG's commercial display portfolio, please visit www.LGsolutions.com.

About LG Business Solutions

The LG Electronics USA Business Solutions division serves commercial display customers in the U.S. lodging and hospitality, digital signage, systems integration, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to the particular needs of business environments. LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $54 billion global force in consumer electronics, mobile communications, home appliances and air solutions. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LGsolutions.com.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

Kim Regillio

847 941 8184

kim.regillio@lge.com

Jess Passananti

212 481-3456 x23

jess@griffin360.com

SOURCE LG Business Solutions USA

Related Links

http://www.lgsolutions.com

