LG Connected Appliances Lead Home Kitchens Into The Future

The LG InstaView ThinQ Refrigerator combines cutting-edge refrigeration technology with maximum convenience and efficiency. Featuring a 29-inch touch LCD display that transforms from a computer display to a transparent window with just two knocks so users can see inside, the intelligent refrigerator recommends delicious recipes based on what ingredients the consumer has on hand – a revolutionary answer to the timeless question of what to eat for dinner. Once a recipe is selected, the refrigerator automatically sends the information to preheat the connected oven, and the integrated Amazon Alexa verbally guides the chef through each step of the process for a trouble-free cooking experience. Users can also access and listen to their favorite songs on Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, and other music streaming services directly on the InstaView ThinQ for a more enjoyable cooking and dining experience.

The LG InstaView ThinQ refrigerator also offers a streamlined food management system through LG's webOS platform and Alexa's voice recognition technology. The Smart Tag feature allows the addition of stickers, tags and expiration dates to food stored in the smart fridge, alerting users when specific items reach their expiration date. When grocery shopping, users can check the contents of the fridge via their smartphones connected to the wide-angle PanoramaView camera inside the InstaView ThinQ.

LG's Wi-Fi-enabled AI appliances provide a wider variety of services to users through as part of the company's Open Platform, Open Partnership philosophy – including applications like Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa. The LG EasyClean oven can access recipe information wirelessly and automatically preheat to the recommended temperature at a set time. Additionally, when the oven needs cleaning, it alerts homeowners via a notification to their smartphone. And the over-the-range hood and lamp switch on automatically when the cooktop is in use.

To make cleaning up more manageable, LG EasyClean ovens send intelligent information to the connected QuadWash dishwasher, automatically setting the optimal dishwashing cycle based on the dish prepared. For example, the intelligent dishwasher will select a longer run cycle with hotter water for a greasy dish than it would for a lighter entrée. The QuadWash technology, featuring four multi-motion spray arms allows for the fast and meticulous cleaning of items of all shapes and sizes. Both the EasyClean oven and QuadWash dishwasher can be monitored using voice commands and LG CLOi Hub Bot.

"The seamless connectivity inherent in LG's smart kitchen solution will revolutionize the cooking and dining habits of consumers," said Dan Song, president of LG's Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "By streamlining food preparation and cleanup from start to finish, LG's use of artificial intelligence in the kitchen enhances quality of life by offering innovative solutions to everyday struggles in the kitchen."

Visitors to CES 2018 can personally experience LG's smart kitchen solutions from January 9-12 in booth #11100 of Central Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

