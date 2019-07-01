LG Creates 'Most Motivational Song' With Betty Who Using AI Technology

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Built on the LG brand's "Life's Good" DNA, LG Electronics USA is encouraging young people to get motivated to get started on their personal goals, big and small, in order to achieve a better life.

To celebrate its "Life's Good" campaign and encourage motivation all summer long, LG partnered with Australian pop-star Betty Who and Amper Music, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) music production company, to create the most motivational song ever. Who performed the song for the first time ever at the LG-sponsored Color Run Los Angeles, before a crowd of thousands of young runners, eager to celebrate their achievements and motivated to kick start their next goal.

"As a musician, I find it inspiring to collaborate with creative technology brands that are changing the way we think about music and art," said Who. "Joining LG and Amper on this journey to create the most motivational song powered by AI was really fun for me and my team. Each note, lyric, and beat was purposefully crafted to motivate listeners to get started no matter how big or small your goal is."

With millions of people around the world listening to music on LG speakers, headphones and other electronics, LG wanted to explore the science behind what makes certain songs more motivational than others. LG's Artificial Intelligence team worked with Amper Music to analyze hundreds of popular motivational songs and playlists to uncover shared sound components, such as tempo, melody, harmony, chord progressions, and scales. Once the data was organized into concrete findings, Betty Who brought the song to life with her creative and lyrical direction. From there, Who provided creative and lyrical direction to collaboratively create LG's "Most Motivational Song Ever."

Drew Silverstein, CEO and co-founder at Amper, said, "We jumped at the opportunity to work with LG Electronics and Betty Who to create a one-of-a-kind song fueled by Artificial Intelligence. Our team of engineers and musicians along with our proprietary Amper Score technology allows us to compose musical notes within seconds. Partnering with LG, a really innovative tech brand, and Betty Who, a distinguished musician, was an easy decision."

LG's role as the official sponsor of The 2019 Color Run Los Angeles, the happiest 5K on the planet, relates to how the brand encompasses all forms of color -- from its category-leading LG OLED 4K TVs to the stunning vibrancy of LG's OLED FullVision smartphone display to LG kitchen appliances in chic finishes to suit every style. Consistent with its famous "Life's Good" motto, LG believes the more colorful life is, the more happiness it can bring, every step of the way. In addition to the live performance from Betty Who, a wide variety of entertainment was on hand, including colorful food cooked up in LG kitchen appliances, a massive selfie wall, a live graffiti art installation, and numerous LG product giveaways and demonstrations.

Whether running a 5K with hundreds of like-minded peers or achieving goals at home, LG's aim is to help consumers get moving and motivated to live their best lives, according to David VanderWaal, senior vice president, marketing, LG Electronics USA. LG's thoughtful innovation is dedicated to better, more meaningful living with solutions to meet consumers' ever-evolving needs, he explained, adding, "LG design focuses on usability instead of marketing gimmicks, with products that actually move you closer to things that entertain, inform and motivate you."

"From our products that are meant to entertain, inform and motivate consumers to the events and partnerships catering to young people, LG is aiming to show support and offer motivation wherever we can," VanderWaal said. "And whatever stage in life you're at, LG can help mark the start of great new beginnings – a chance to start fresh, build better habits, set new goals and tackle new challenges."

Behind the scenes footage of the collaboration between Betty Who, LG AI, and Amper, and the full song, titled, "Voices" will be available on LG's www.lgusa.com/LifesGood on July 9, 2019.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $54 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com .

About Amper Music

Founded in 2014, Amper provides solutions to brand marketers and media companies for whom creating and scaling digital content is strategically critical. Built from the ground up to support creative collaboration between people and AI, Amper's Composer AI enables users to quickly make and edit music. Amper Score™ is a feature-rich, highly flexible alternative to stock libraries that enables enterprise teams to compose custom music in seconds. Amper's API enables these capabilities to be integrated into other creative platforms and distribution channels.

