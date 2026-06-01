LG Display demonstrates SDV technology leadership with ASPICE global automotive software recognition

SEOUL, South Korea, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, announced today that it has achieved Automotive SPICE (ASPICE) Capability Level 2 (CL2) from certification body C&BIS, strengthening its position as a technology-centered company as its display technology capabilities are recognized for software quality and reliability.

LG Display’s Automotive Displays

The company achieved ASPICE certification by integrating its proprietary diagnostic and control functions into displays designed for automotive instrument clusters and center fascias. Through this certification, LG Display has demonstrated its capabilities in ensuring software quality and reliability as a key partner in automotive electronic systems.

ASPICE, which stands for Automotive-Software Process Improvement Capability dEtermination, is an international standard established by the automotive industry to evaluate the software development capabilities and reliability of suppliers. As the number of electronic control units (ECUs) installed in vehicles has recently increased sharply, even a single software defect can directly lead to a major accident or large-scale recall, making thorough management from the development stage essential for all related components. Accordingly, ASPICE evaluates whether systematic processes are established and operated across automotive software development as a whole.

The automotive industry is rapidly transitioning from a hardware-centric structure to the era of software-defined vehicles (SDVs). In line with this shift, the role of in-vehicle displays is also evolving beyond simple information display into an advanced software platform encompassing infotainment and vehicle control.

Last December, LG Display became the first in the display industry to obtain ISO/SAE 21434, the international standard for automotive cybersecurity engineering. Securing ASPICE CL2 again highlights the differentiated competitiveness of the company's automotive displays.

Building on this achievement, LG Display plans to enhance its competitiveness in securing new business, particularly in key markets such as North America. The company also aims to further strengthen strategic partnerships with customers as the automotive industry increasingly becomes software-driven.

"Reaching ASPICE CL2 validates that LG Display's automotive displays deliver not only hardware excellence but also high-quality software capabilities," said Keuk-sang Kwon, Head of the Auto Business Group at LG Display. "We will continue to reinforce our leadership in the automotive display market based on our differentiated proprietary technologies and advance as a technology-driven company that proactively delivers customer value."

About LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd. [NYSE: LPL, KRX: 034220] is the world's leading innovator of display technologies, including thin-film transistor liquid crystal and OLED displays. The company manufactures display panels in a broad range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in TVs, notebook computers, desktop monitors, automobiles, and various other applications, including tablets and mobile devices. LG Display currently operates manufacturing facilities in Korea and China, and back-end assembly facilities in Korea, China, and Vietnam. The company has approximately 53,049 employees operating worldwide. For more news and information about LG Display, please visit www.lgdisplay.com .

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SOURCE LG Display