LG Display Unveils Newest Next-generation OLED Technologies at SID Display Week 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, announced today the unveiling of a large number of its next-generation OLED and cutting-edge display technologies at SID Display Week 2024 in San Jose, California from May 14-16.

LG Display is allowing visitors to experience new OLED technologies under the theme "A Better Future," ranging from OLEDoS for VR to large-sized OLED panels that go beyond the limits of picture quality and automotive display solutions that are optimized for Software Defined Vehicles (SDV).

OLEDoS for VR

The company's latest innovations include a new technology, OLEDoS for VR, which is being shown to the public for the first time and features dramatically increased screen brightness and resolution compared with the existing standard. Despite being the size of a coin at 1.3-inch, it achieves an ultra-high brightness of 10,000 nits and an ultra-high resolution of around 4,000 ppi, which is in the 4K class. In addition, its color expression accuracy is realized by meeting more than 97% of the DCI-P3 standard color area of the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI). All these enable more lifelike virtual reality with industry-leading picture quality.

Made up of OLED deposited on a silicon wafer substrate, OLEDoS is attracting attention as a way to deliver AR and VR in high definition even on the micro scale. In particular, VR displays require higher screen brightness and resolution than general displays to increase the viewer's sense of immersion when external light is blocked.

OLEDoS for VR combines a newly developed high-performance OLED element with the company's Micro Lens Array (MLA), a technology that maximizes light emittance, to improve brightness by about 40% compared with the standard level.

MLA enhances brightness by allowing a layer of micrometer-sized convex lenses, which are so tiny that they are invisible to the naked eye, to emit light that would otherwise have been lost in the panel's internal reflection.

LG Display is additionally exhibiting OLEDoS for smartwatches, the first of its kind. At 1.3-inch in size, it features a 4K resolution that allows content to be displayed clearly even on the wrist. It is also equipped with glasses-free 3D technology called light field technology, which has holographic-like effects.

Also at SID Display Week 2024, the company is emphasizing its unrivaled large-sized OLED leadership by demonstrating 83-inch OLED TV and Gaming OLED panels. Both of these products feature LG Display's META Technology 2.0, which delivers 42% brighter images than conventional OLEDs. With brightness representing one of the key elements of picture quality, META Technology 2.0 realizes 3,000 nits, the brightest level among existing OLED TV panels.

META Technology 2.0's performance is underpinned by the META Multi-Booster and Detail Enhancer display enhancement algorithms in combination with MLA+, made up of 42.4 billion micro lenses. Together, they make it possible to clearly and vividly express abundant natural colors and brightness in any environment as if seen with real eyes.

In addition, visitors can witness LG Display's 27-inch 480 Hz QHD Gaming OLED panel. This first OLED display to implement a 480 Hz refresh rate provides an optimal gaming experience through exceptionally smooth and clear screen transitions in fast-paced games.

Moreover, the company is showcasing a 39-inch Ultra-Wide Gaming OLED panel. Its 21:9 ratio screen with a curvature of 800R (about the curvature of a circle with a radius of 800mm) maximizes immersion by providing the same viewing distance from both the center and edges of the screen.

LG Display is also exhibiting automotive display solutions optimized for SDVs, including high-definition OLEDs for vehicles and LTPS LCDs, which are the company's differentiated technologies. Advanced Thin OLED (ATO) for vehicles is 20% thinner than general glass substrate OLEDs. This enables a sleek design and increases price competitiveness while maintaining the excellent picture quality of OLEDs.

LG Display's OLEDs for vehicles additionally feature Tandem OLED technology, which it developed as an industry first in 2019. Tandem OLED is a method of stacking two organic light emitting layers and is characterized by superior durability with high brightness and a long life compared to the one-layer standard.

Meanwhile, the company has introduced a Glassless 3D Dashboard that maximizes a driver's visual satisfaction based on high-performance LTPS LCDs.

LG Display's exhibits in San Jose furthermore include a new technology that can raise the transparency of Transparent OLEDs from 45% to 60% by optimizing their pixel structure and operating parts.

"We will continue to introduce innovative products that can provide new value to customers through constant research and development, while solidifying our technological leadership," Soo-young Yoon, CTO and Executive Vice President at LG Display.

About LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd. [NYSE: LPL, KRX: 034220] is the world's leading innovator of display technologies, including thin-film transistor liquid crystal and OLED displays. The company manufactures display panels in a broad range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in TVs, notebook computers, desktop monitors, automobiles, and various other applications, including tablets and mobile devices. LG Display currently operates manufacturing facilities in Korea and China, and back-end assembly facilities in Korea, China, and Vietnam. The company has approximately 70,707 employees operating worldwide. For more news and information about LG Display, please visit www.lgdisplay.com .

Media Contact:

Joo Yeon Jennifer Ha, Manager, Communication Team

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LG Display