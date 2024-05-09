LG ELECTRONICS ANNOUNCES THIRD SEASON OF MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS PODCAST 'TRANSPARENT CONVERSATIONS'

LG's podcast series highlights importance of mental health awareness for student-athletes

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics announces the launch of the third season of its podcast, "Transparent Conversations," which brings conversations about mental health directly to college campuses around the country, with live tapings throughout the year at pivotal college sports moments. As a long-standing partner of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), LG is committed to this partnership to promote important issues that affect both the physical and mental health of student-athletes. Mental health awareness is a crucial component of LG's commitment to making "Life Good" for all.

Season Three host, Taylor Rooks, provides a safe space for frank discussions about the mental health challenges facing student-athletes. As a sports journalist, Rooks knows firsthand the critical importance of mental health in not only athletes, but all students.

"While we always discuss the great moments, like winning streaks and big plays – the reality is that every moment in a sports career isn't a high," said Rooks. "Through Transparent Conversations, student-athletes and others can speak freely about the journey of being a young adult, especially as their lives play out in the public eye. This brings not only more attention to those relatable moments where mental health plays a pivotal role – but provides practical solutions to make those moments easier and life better overall. Thank you to LG for allowing these student-athletes and others to feel heard and seen."

Episodes 1 and 2 of Season 3, recorded recently at the NCAA Final Four Men's March Madness Tip-Off Tailgate in Glendale, Arizona, are now live on www.lg.com/us/transparent-conversations with future episodes airing later this month and in June.

Episode 1:

Beyond the Whistle: The Coach's Role in Student-Athlete Mental Health

The Season 3 debut episode explores the crucial role coaches play in fostering student-athletes' well-being both on and off the field of play highlighting the impact of their guidance on holistic development. Featured panelists include: Bobby Hurley (Head Coach, Arizona State Men's Basketball; Former NBA pro; 2x NCAA Champion); Chloe Maleski (Mental Health Coach for Arizona State University, Duke University, and the LA Rams); Brynn Holohan (Former Arizona State University Women's Lacrosse Player; Co-Ambassador of Morgan's Message; Management Intern for the Arizona State Sun Devil Fitness and Wellness department).

"I think all of us here can agree that trust and communication are two pillars of any coach-athlete relationship," said Rooks.

"We're responsible for the entire group. It's more than just basketball and what the guys do between the lines, it's about relationship building and knowing that my door is wide open," added Hurley.

Episode 2:

Collaborative Approaches to Mental Health Initiatives at Organizational Levels

Episode 2 highlights the importance of collaboration between NCAA stakeholders, including coaches, medical professionals, and other organizations, in implementing effective mental health initiatives. Featured panelists include: Dr. Alisia (Giac-Thao) Tran (Arizona State University Psychology Professor; NCAA Mental Health Advisory committee member); Darleen Santore aka "Coach Dar" (Leadership Coach and therapist for the NBA, NFL and NHL); Kate Fitzgerald (Senior Volleyball Player at Arizona State University; Co-President of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee).

"We live in a culture where athletics is a lot about errors and what errors you're making, but you forget the human part of it that there's someone on the other side of that," explained Dr. Tran.

"You have to train your mind as much as you train your body and that clicked for me," added Fitzgerald.

Topics from previous seasons include speaking about student-athlete mental health beyond the college experience and the role of support systems on student-athlete mental health. Future topics will include mental health as performance enhancement, overcoming setbacks and injuries, and success stories of resilience.

"At the core of LG is our mission of 'Life's Good,'" said Jeannie Lee, Director of Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics. "By hosting these honest and educational conversations that touch on real-life, tough topics, LG believes we can foster some of the innovative solutions that student-athletes can use for healing and understanding – ultimately making life better."

To learn more about LG's partnership with the NCAA or listen to the "Transparent Conversation" podcast, visit www.lg.com/ncaa and www.lg.com/us/transparent-conversations.

