LG ELECTRONICS BRINGS OLD SCHOOL BALL TO SMART TVS AND MONITORS WITH NBA BOUNCE

LG Gaming Portal is teaming up with NBA Bounce to bring classic throwback teams, mascots and players allowing fans to feel the magic of basketball together

News Summary:

Get ready to shoot, dribble, dunk and have a blast as NBA Bounce is now available on LG TVs bringing lively, arcade-style basketball fun to LG Smart TVs and monitors running webOS 6.0 and above.

Customers who purchase NBA Bounce through LG Gaming Portal and LG Apps will receive a Steam key, enabling them to play the game on PC and other Steam-compatible devices.

NBA Bounce's Retro Party Pack downloadable content (DLC) is free for users purchasing through LG Gaming Portal and includes nostalgic items such as vintage jerseys to honor legacy teams, such as the Charlotte Bobcats, New Jersey Nets, Seattle SuperSonics and Vancouver Grizzlies.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) has further enriched the extensive catalog of titles on LG Gaming Portal with the addition of NBA Bounce. Designed for players of all ages and skill levels, NBA Bounce is a fast-paced basketball game where players can hit the court solo or team up with – or face off against – family and friends for some fun-filled hoops action; from dramatic buzzer beaters to highlight-reel slam dunks. NBA Bounce arrives at the perfect time to give fans their own way to join the excitement. Now available on LG Smart TVs and smart monitors running webOS 6.0 and above 1, NBA Bounce arrives at the perfect time to give fans their own way to join the excitement. The game can be accessed via LG Gaming Portal or LG Apps, delivering an entertaining and immersive gaming experience with no dedicated console required.

LG Electronics (LG) has further enriched the extensive catalog of titles on LG Gaming Portal with the addition of NBA Bounce.

NBA Bounce has simple-to-learn controls and can be played using either a game pad or smartphone with compatible controller app. The game supports up to four players in local co-op and competitive modes and offers three difficulty settings and helpful tutorials that make it easy to jump straight into the action.

Officially licensed, the game features all 30 NBA teams and players can customize their onscreen persona with looks and accessories or even play as their favorite team's mascot as they shoot, pass and block their way to victory.

Unlocking more ways to enjoy NBA Bounce, customers who purchase the game through LG Gaming Portal or LG Apps will receive a Steam key2, allowing them to play on PC and other Steam-compatible devices as well.

LG remains committed to enhancing LG Gaming Portal with compelling, new titles and convenient features that further elevate the gaming experience on LG Smart TVs and monitors. LG Gaming Portal reflects LG's genuine commitment to gamers, providing a wealth of quality choices for all ages, tastes and skill levels. With its continuously growing lineup of games – currently over 4,000 cloud games and around 900 single and multiplayer titles – the service has more than doubled its active player base year over year,3 becoming a popular choice for big-screen gaming. To learn more, visit LG.com.

1NBA Bounce is arriving on LG Smart TVs and monitors running webOS 6.0 and above in 58 countries: Cambodia, Georgia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Malaysia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, Morocco, Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland (Republic of), Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, United States, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru

2 Subject to regional restrictions.

3Based on internal data for January 2026 and January 2025.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA