LG ELECTRONICS RECOGNIZED WITH OVER 100 AWARDS AND ACCOLADES AT CES 2025

Recognition for LG Spans Across Media Entertainment, Home and B2B Categories

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics once again was honored with numerous awards and accolades across multiple categories, including media entertainment, home, and B2B solutions from leading publications and tech experts. Highlighting LG's honors at CES 2025 were more than 100 CES Innovation Awards including three Best of Innovation Awards for the 83-inch LG OLED evo G5 TV (Video Displays), UltraGear Bendable Gaming Monitor 45GX990A (Gaming & eSports, Imaging), and Pet Care Zone (Pet Tech & Animal Welfare).

CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree Badge LG OLED evo G5 at CES 2025 Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Jack Dempsey/AP Images for LG) The new LG SIGNATURE over-the-range Smart Microwave is turning heads at CES 2025 Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Jack Dempsey/AP Images for LG)

LG's latest innovation in TV, the LG OLED evo G5 was also honored by CNET Group with its "Best of CES" honor in the display category. As the official media partner of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the award is considered the official award program for CES.

LG Media Solutions' portfolio has earned a series of Best of CES 2025 awards in prolific tech-publications such as Tom's Guide, PCMag, The Verge and more. Highlights include: the MyView Touch&Move (32U889SA) earning Best of CES 2025 from TechRadar, recognized for its exceptional versatility and user experience. The LG StanbyME 2 was honored as the "Best sequel" by The Verge, celebrating its cutting-edge design and unique functionality. Mashable named the LG G5 OLED evo TV as one of the Best of CES 2025, praising its groundbreaking picture quality and immersive viewing experience. Additionally, USA Today included the LG SIGNATURE OLED T in its 50 Top Picks for CES 2025.

Developed in collaboration with multi-platinum musician and tech entrepreneur will.i.am, the LG xboom Grab speaker took home an Editor's Choice award in the Audio & Video Category of Techlicicious' CES 2025 lineup. Combining will.i.am's visionary approach to music with LG's leading audio expertise, the xboom Grab produces exceptional sound quality in a sleek, portable design. The "xboom by will.i.am" audio products deliver high-impact sound and bold aesthetics, making it a game-changer in the world of portable audio.

LG Home Solutions has garnered widespread recognition at CES 2025 for its innovative products, with several standout awards highlighting its cutting-edge designs and functionality. Mashable's CES 2025 Highlights: What We've Seen So Far accolade went to the LG AeroCatTower, celebrated for its sleek design and powerful air filtering capabilities. The LG Counter-Depth MAX Zero Clearance Refrigerator earned the TWICE Best of CES 2025 and TWICE CES Picks Award, lauded for its space-saving features and smart technology. 9to5Toys named the LG Indoor Gardening Appliance Best of CES 2025, acknowledging its advanced features that bring gardening into the home with ease and efficiency. Additionally, both Apartment Therapy and The New York Times selected the LG Signature Over-the-Range Microwave as a Best of CES 2025 pick, recognizing its premium design and intuitive features that elevate the kitchen experience.

LG's latest innovations have also received widespread recognition across top media outlets. Bloomberg, CBS News, Forbes, and the New York Post have lauded LG's groundbreaking products, further emphasizing the company's impact on consumer technology and design, praising their cutting-edge features and design.

Highlights from LG's over 100 awards and recognitions earned at CES 2025 include:

LG OLED evo G5 Highlights

CNET : Best in Show, All the Eye-Popping Tech That's Wowed Us at CES 2025, The 32 Gadgets and Ideas We Can't Stop Thinking About, Best of CES Winners

: Best in Show, All the Eye-Popping Tech That's Wowed Us at CES 2025, The 32 Gadgets and Ideas We Can't Stop Thinking About, Best of CES Winners ZDNet : Best TVs of CES 2025, 24 most impressive products from CES 2025

: Best TVs of CES 2025, 24 most impressive products from CES 2025 Wired : 11 More of the Most Fun Things We've Seen at CES

: 11 More of the Most Fun Things We've Seen at CES Tom's Guide : Best of CES 2025, The 8 best TVs of CES 2025

: Best of CES 2025, The 8 best TVs of CES 2025 Mashable: Best of CES 2025

LG StandbyME 2 Highlights

Mashable : CES 2025 highlights: What We've seen so far

: CES 2025 highlights: What We've seen so far USA Today : LG's StanbyMe 2 smart TV is a real head-turner

: LG's StanbyMe 2 smart TV is a real head-turner The Verge : The weirdest tech at CES 2025, The best stuff we've seen at CES so far, Best Sequel

: The weirdest tech at CES 2025, The best stuff we've seen at CES so far, Best Sequel PC World : Best of CES 2025, The 10 best monitors of CES 2025, Best Monitors of CES 2025

: Best of CES 2025, The 10 best monitors of CES 2025, Best Monitors of CES 2025 TechRadar: Best of CES 2025

LG UltraGear Bendable Gaming Monitor (45GX990A) Highlights

CTA : CES Best of Innovation Award; Gaming & eSports, CES Honoree; Gaming & eSports

: CES Best of Innovation Award; Gaming & eSports, CES Honoree; Gaming & eSports TechRadar : Best of CES 2025

: Best of CES 2025 BGR : Best of CES 2025

: Best of CES 2025 9 to 5 Toys : Best of CES 2025

: Best of CES 2025 CNET: All the Eye-Popping Tech That's Wowed Us at CES 2025

LG AeroCatTower

Mashable : CES 2025 highlights: What We've seen so far, CES 2025: LG's aur-purifying cat tower is purrfect for pet owners

: CES 2025 highlights: What We've seen so far, CES 2025: LG's aur-purifying cat tower is purrfect for pet owners The Verge : The weirdest tech at CES 2025, The best stuff we've seen at CES so far

: The weirdest tech at CES 2025, The best stuff we've seen at CES so far Robb Report : Best of CES 2025, The Best, Wildest, and Weirdest Things We Saw at CES This Year

: Best of CES 2025, The Best, Wildest, and Weirdest Things We Saw at CES This Year CNET: The 32 Gadgets and Ideas We Can't Stop Thinking About

LG Signature Smart Instaview Microwave

CNET : LG Built the Perfect Fancy Microwave for Social Media, CES 2025: 20 New Products and Ideas We're Obsessed With, Most Innovative New Products From CES 2025: Rollable Laptop, Solar Car, More, All the Eye-Popping Tech That's Wowed Us at CES 2025, The 32 Gadgets and Ideas We Can't Stop Thinking About

: LG Built the Perfect Fancy Microwave for Social Media, CES 2025: 20 New Products and Ideas We're Obsessed With, Most Innovative New Products From CES 2025: Rollable Laptop, Solar Car, More, All the Eye-Popping Tech That's Wowed Us at CES 2025, The 32 Gadgets and Ideas We Can't Stop Thinking About The New York Times : Best of CES 2025

: Best of CES 2025 The Kitchn: Best in show 2025

For more information on LG's award-winning products at CES 2025, visit www.LG.com.

About LG Electronics

LG Electronics is a global leader in consumer electronics, home appliances, and mobile communications. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, LG continues to deliver cutting-edge products that enhance the lives of consumers worldwide. The company's broad portfolio includes OLED TVs, premium home appliances, smartphones, and enterprise solutions that empower users and businesses alike.

Media Contact:

JL Lavina

Head of Public Relations – Home Appliance Solution (HS)

[email protected]

Christopher C. De Maria

Director of Public Relations - Media Entertainment Solution (MS), Home Appliances & Corporate Marketing

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE LG Electronics USA