LG ELECTRONICS REDEFINES PREMIUM HOME INNOVATION AT KBIS 2026

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics, America's most reliable and #1 appliance brand,1 will take center stage at the 2026 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Orlando, Florida this year, inviting attendees to discover their kitchen aesthetic with a bold new vision for home appliances. LG SIGNATURE will debut its latest home appliance collections to showcase how timeless design, intuitive performance, and seamless integration are shaping the next era of refined living. From effortless kitchens to elevated laundry spaces, LG's KBIS presence will offer an immersive look at what's next for the modern, connected home.

Introducing LG's Next Generation Appliance Collections, Where Intelligent Innovation Meets Timeless Design

At KBIS 2026, LG will unveil three distinct LG SIGNATURE premium appliance collections (Iconic, Seamless and Tailored) each offering a unique interpretation of intuitive innovation while sharing a commitment to high-grade performance and refined design.

The Iconic Collection stands confidently in the kitchen with distinctive brass accents and refined finishes creating lasting presence.





The Seamless Collection introduces a minimal aesthetic with appliances designed to visually disappear into the home through integrated forms, flush surfaces, and uninterrupted sightlines. Performance works quietly behind the scenes, supported by AI-enhanced smart features that ensure seamless operation – creating a space that feels calm, open and effortless to live in.





The Tailored Collection brings a more personal expression to kitchen design, showcasing curated finishes and customizable design details that allow homeowners and designers to shape a space that reflects individual taste.

LG's Core Kitchen and Laundry Ecosystem Designed for Modern Homes

In addition to unveiling its new LG SIGNATURE collections, LG will spotlight its core kitchen and laundry ecosystem at KBIS 2026, demonstrating how performance and space efficiency come together to support modern living. The showcase highlights LG's space-efficient and innovative home appliances, including a Smart FlushFit™ Top Control Dishwasher designed to align with standard-depth cabinetry while delivering powerful results through QuadWash® Pro microbubble cleaning, Dynamic Heat Dry™ with dry boost, AutoVent Dry™, and a convenient one-hour wash and dry cycle.

The display also features the LG WashCombo™ All-in-One, a sleek ventless washer and dryer that uses Inverter HeatPump™ technology to deliver significant energy savings while maintaining strong everyday performance, alongside the LG AI WashTower™, which simplifies everyday laundry by combining washing and drying into a single vertical unit that frees up floor space and reduces routine complexity.

LG will also feature kitchen appliances with Zero Clearance™ technology, including 3-door and 4-door refrigerators that open fully2 to achieve a sleek look without sacrificing capacity. LG's Thin Door technology enables a slimmer profile without compromising temperature control or storage capacity. In the laundry and closet area, LG will showcase advanced garment care solutions, including the LG Styler and appliances powered by Dual Inverter Heat Pump technology, highlighting how efficient, flexible, and design-forward laundry can be seamlessly integrated into the home.

Experience LG's vision for the redefined premium home firsthand at KBIS 2026. Visitors are invited to LG's expansive booth (#W2100) from February 17-19 in Orlando, Florida.

#1 Appliance Brand in the US I Source: OpenBrand MindShare (AHAM Core 6) 2024-2025

For optimal performance, LG recommends 0.16 inches (4 mm) clearance between the sides of the refrigerator and the wall.

