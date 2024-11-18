LG ELECTRONICS REDEFINES SPACE AND STYLE IN KITCHENS WITH COUNTER-DEPTH MAX REFRIGERATOR WITH ZERO CLEARANCE™

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics, America's most reliable line of home appliances, is excited to announce the newest addition to its refrigerator product line, the LG Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with Zero Clearance™. This breakthrough model sets a new standard for the kitchen with a unique zero-clearance hinge system and thin door design that optimizes space without sacrificing storage capacity. The latest fridge offers the high-end, built-in look homeowners desire without the hassle of renovations or steep price tags that are usually required for built-in appliances.

Unlike standard counter-depth refrigerators, the LG Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with Zero Clearance™ brings a seamless, nearly flush fit that maximizes space with virtually no clearance needed. The feature allows homeowners to reclaim valuable square footage while achieving a stylish, integrated kitchen aesthetic.

"At LG, we're constantly evolving to exceed consumer expectations for convenience, performance, and modern design," said Dean Brindle, Head of Product Management at LG Electronics. "The LG Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with Zero Clearance™ offers a seamless blend of expansive storage and a sleek, premium aesthetic, without the need for an extensive remodel. We're delivering innovative solutions where form and function come together effortlessly.

This model offers a blend of advanced features for a kitchen upgrade that prioritizes both function and flair:

Zero Clearance Design : The Zero Clearance™ hinges and thin door design lets you install the refrigerator in tight spaces and still fully open both doors. ¹

: The Zero Clearance™ hinges and thin door design lets you install the refrigerator in tight spaces and still fully open both doors. ¹ Expansive Interior Capacity : This LG French door refrigerator offers LG's first and largest capacity freestanding counter-depth refrigerator with Zero Clearance™. Its Slim SpacePlus® Ice System provides more shelf space and allows even more space for door bins.

: This LG French door refrigerator offers LG's first and largest capacity freestanding counter-depth refrigerator with Zero Clearance™. Its Slim SpacePlus® Ice System provides more shelf space and allows even more space for door bins. Smart Cooling Plus™ Technology : Equipped with LG's advanced cooling system, this refrigerator maintains optimal temperature and humidity levels, helping keep food fresher for longer.

: Equipped with LG's advanced cooling system, this refrigerator maintains optimal temperature and humidity levels, helping keep food fresher for longer. Elegant, Modern Finish: With sleek contours, stainless steel options, and premium finishes, this refrigerator blends beautifully into any kitchen style, making it a functional centerpiece.

The new LG Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with Zero Clearance™ is available for purchase on LG.com for $2,699. Learn more about it at: https://www.lg.com/us/zero-clearance-refrigerator

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

¹For optimal performance, LG recommends 0.16 inches (4 mm) clearance between the sides of the refrigerator and the wall.

