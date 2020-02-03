LG Electronics Showcases Award-Winning Portfolio Of HVAC Solutions At AHR Expo 2020

One of the key highlights is the official debut of LG's Coil Communication Kit. The new communication kit allows for seamless connection of LG smart inverter condensing units to third-party coils. Designed for the replacement market, the Coil Communication Kit broadens access to the benefits of LG's energy-efficient technologies by allowing connection to third party furnaces or air handling equipment for residential and light-commercial applications. This includes compatibility with common third-party thermostats and LG's line of intuitive controls. It also offers smart set point tracking logic, factory-customized cased coils for minimal field work and multi-position coils to fit a wide range of applications.

"LG is reinforcing our commitment to deliver the most advanced controls, smart connectivity solutions and innovative, powerful technologies," said Kevin McNamara, senior vice president and general manager, LG Air Conditioning Technologies. "With the largest gathering of HVAC professionals in the world here are AHR, we're inviting guests to experience the LG difference as we exhibit our most innovative lineup of industry-leading tools for commercial and residential applications, this year and beyond."

Attendees of the world's largest industry trade show for HVAC engineers, contractors, distributors and other trade professionals visiting LG's booth 6343 can interact with the latest LG air conditioning technologies and award-winning products and controls.

In addition to the LG Coil Communication Kit, AHR attendees can see the following solutions:

Console Indoor Unit

Launching at AHR 2020 and available in a 9,000 to 15,000 Btu/h capacity range, the LG Console Indoor Unit is the ideal heating and cooling solution for residential applications. Designed for the markets where heating days outnumber cooling days, the console unit increases design flexibility for the types of spaces in which to apply LG's energy-efficient technologies. Available for single- and multi-zone system configurations, this flexible new indoor solution is ideal for rooms with gabled ceilings or sunrooms. For added convenience, this unit comes embedded with LG ThinQ® technology, allowing for simple connectivity to other smart LG home appliances and products within the home to create a true smart home ecosystem. It can be controlled anywhere via the accompanying smartphone app.

LG Rooftop Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (RT DOAS)

LG's redesigned rooftop dedicated outdoor air systems (RT DOAS) offer building owners and facility managers the ability to seamlessly implement a complete end-to-end LG HVAC system. Available now in a wide range of capacities, LG RT DOAS units are available up to 70 tons and are configured to be easily compatible with LG VRF systems and LG MultiSITE™ controls. The redesigned DOAS units allow for 100 percent outside air with heating, cooling and dehumidification for accurate automatic conditioning and control of the outside air being supplied to the building.

Upgraded inverter scroll compressors enable accurate capacity control when operating below design conditions, allowing for even quieter operation and a significant reduction of energy costs. With increased energy efficiency, the new RT DOAS units exceed the proposed AHRI 920 standard for measuring DOAS moisture removal efficiency.

LG Hydro Kit

Winner of a 2020 AHR Innovation Award, LG's Hydro Kit is an indoor heat exchanger for LG VRF systems, capable of transferring heat or cooling energy expelled from the air conditioning process to water which further capitalizes on the efficiency of LG heat recovery and heat pump systems. Available in 42,000 and 96,000 Btu/h capacities, homeowners can enjoy the benefits of energy efficiencies that were previously only available on larger commercial projects. Featuring wide outgoing water temperature ranges (41 to 77° F cooling, 68 to 122° F, heating) and robust water flows (5.3 to 10.4 gpm for 42K and 8 to 24.3 gpm for 96K), the LG Hydro Kits are suitable for a number of residential applications.

LG Hydro Kits also include their own controllers, and operation can be controlled in a variety of ways, including temperature of the leaving water, hot water tank temperature or the temperature of the conditioned space. The Hydro Kit also interfaces with a wide variety of field-provided thermostats and sensors.

AHU Conversion Kit

The LG AHU Conversion Kit allows for third party air handling units (AHUs) to be easily and seamlessly integrated with any LG Multi V™ condensing unit, thereby maximizing the performance of the system and capitalizing on the efficiencies of LG VRF technology. This solution consists of the LG Electronic Expansion Value (EEV) Kit and the Communication Kit, allowing for streamlined integration of third-party AHUs with LG air source or water source VRF systems. This is the ideal solution for commercial applications where code requires a specific capacity, or a particular amount of outside air not currently offered by LG models, but the project team still wishes to maximize the efficiency of the system through the use of VRF condensing units to reduce operating costs.

