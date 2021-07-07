LG Elevates Digital Transformation With Opening Of New Cloud Call Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics' new Cloud Call Center in the United States, the company's first in the world, is elevating LG's digital transformation while further improving the quality and efficiency of its customer service.

Implementation of the cloud-based system will create a better customer experience and more positive outcome. The system allows LG's customer service representatives to work collaboratively and effectively from different locations, eliminating the need to be in the same physical space, reducing the likelihood of a quarantine situation.

With new speech to text (STT) capability that quickly and accurately converts voice calls into written text, customer service representatives can easily and quickly research and respond to reoccurring issues and repeat questions.

If there is a backlog due to a high call volume, the Cloud Call Center suggests an alternative faster option, such as "talking" to a chatbot on LG's customer service site or another social media platform. An accurate estimate of the wait time will be available in the near future. The system is powered by either Amazon Connect and Genesys Cloud.

"LG's new Cloud Call Center actively upgrades and refines our service delivery and helps ensure the best possible customer outcomes," said Yoo Kyu-moon, executive director of LG's Customer Service Management Center. "With more helpful options, LG customers can receive the support they need in the way they prefer to receive it."

Following the U.S. and Canada, LG plans to open Cloud Call Centers in a dozen additional countries including Australia, Brazil, France, Italy and Vietnam this year and in South Korea in early 2022.

