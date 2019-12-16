LG Emphasizes Importance For AI Industry To Bring Value To The Home, Solve Consumer Needs

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharing LG Electronics' expertise on advancements in artificial intelligence, Dr. Nandhu Nandhakumar, Senior Vice President at the LG Technology Center of America in Silicon Valley, underscored the importance of developing consumer-centric AI applications at this year's AI Summit | New York (Dec. 11-12).

"Offering value with AI and smart technology is essential to everything we do at LG," Dr. Nandhakumar said, highlighting LG ThinQ® – the company's brand for products and services incorporating advanced AI technologies. "If we can't solve a consumer's needs, then we go back to the drawing board to create a vision for what value driven purpose is."

Dr. Nandhakumar addressed challenges and opportunities related to AI-enabled speech technologies during an expert panel discussion examining speech technology now and the future. He shared the intricacies of speech recognition with AI, pointing out that dialects and languages are areas still being fine-tuned in the industry. He highlighted that some of LG's speech-enabled products already are available in 15 different languages throughout 143 countries.

He noted that LG ThinQ products, including LG TVs and home appliances, have been designed to offer the best possible AI experience, "through easy, efficient, proactive and personalized solutions based on the analysis of usage patterns and thus realize a more connected living experience where users can focus on what matters most in their lives." In many cases, he explained, AI technology is "hidden" and consumers may not even realize that they are using AI, but it's working for them as it completes a myriad of tasks.

Dr. Nandhakumar also explored some of the key benefits that AI offers in the home, what its future roles would entail, and addressed the root of consumer's reservations with AI including privacy and security.

As a key participant at the LG ThinQ Lunch Lab, he was joined by well-known tech innovators who brought unique knowledge to the forum. Will Thompson, Managing Director of Forbes Insights, moderated the Lunch Lab panel, which also included Jessica Naziri, TechSesh.co, and Jason Nichols, Intelligent Retail Lab by Walmart.

They discussed how companies big and small are eager to come up with new AI services and solutions. Dr. Nandhakumar pointed out that development alone should not be a goal itself as it is important to create a platform for communication between key AI developers and experts to unify the direction for AI in the future.

For additional insights into the future of AI, Dr. Nandhu is participating in a panel titled "The Future of 5G Connectivity" on Jan. 8 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. PST at CES® 2020 in Las Vegas.

To learn more about LG ThinQ, the company's innovative AI brand, please visit https://www.lg.com/us/lg-thinq for more information.

