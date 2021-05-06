LG Expands Air Care Portfolio With New Energy-Saving Smart Air Conditioners

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA is expanding its residential air care portfolio to include more window and portable air conditioners with easy-to-operate smart connectivity, marrying convenience with best-in-class cooling and lo-decibel operation to enhance the home wellness experience. The new Wi-Fi-enabled models join LG's holistic offering of room air products that includes dehumidifiers and CERTIFIED asthma and allergy friendly® air purifiers1 to help users maximize their comfort at home – whether it's in the home office or basement gym or living spaces like the bedroom or family room.

The first in the United States to introduce variable-speed compressor room air conditioners, LG offers a portfolio of both window and portable units that deliver quiet, advanced cooling with a 40 percent improvement in energy efficiency on its best-performing model. LG 2021 PuriCare Air Care Line

"Americans' desire for increased mental and physical well-being is at an all-time high," noted Gail Conroy, head of home appliance marketing for LG Electronics USA. "In fact, the past year has actually strengthened our focus on health, personal wellbeing, and self-care,2 and LG's suite of air care products can help you 'get some air.' Whether you need to cool down, fend off allergies or get some peace of mind, you can count on LG to make you feel right at home."

Control the Air from Anywhere with ThinQ

With LG ThinQ® technology, users can control LG ACs from anywhere via the ThinQ app on their mobile device. Start and stop cooling so you never come home to an overheated room, or set the temperature while away to save energy costs. LG smart models are even compatible with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for easy voice control operation.

With nearly 10 new window and portable models, shoppers can choose from a total 17 LG smart air conditioners for room sizes big and small. Included are LG's new cooling and heating models and LG's revolutionary Dual Inverter Compressor™ models that use the latest technology to deliver best-in-class cooling and energy efficiency.

Stay Cool and Save with LG Dual Inverter Window ACs

LG window models deliver quiet, advanced cooling and Dual Inverter models are up to 40 percent more energy efficient than the ENERGY STAR® certification requirement,3 helping users save on energy bills and reducing CO 2 emissions. While conventional ACs work by cycling on and off completely, LG Dual Inverter models continually adjust compressor speed to achieve the desired room temperature with ease at sound levels as low as just 44 decibels. (Models: LW1019IVSM; LW1517IVSM; LW1817IVSM; LW2217IVSM)

Get Comfort Wherever You Need it with LG Portable ACs

Take cool breezes from room to room, with LG portable air conditioners. Boasting sleek, streamlined designs, powerful air flow, and incredibly quiet operations4, LG portable models offer the ultimate in flexibility. Installation and storage is easy with the included installation kit and easy-to-store hose that helps save space. (Models: LP0621WSR; LP0721WSR; LP1021BHSM; LP1419IVSM; LP1021BSSM; LP0821GSSM)

Enjoy the Perfect Temperature All Year with Cooling & Heating Models

LG's updated line of heating and cooling window air conditioner models give you the power and technology you need to maintain the perfect temperature all year long – with the ability to heat your space or cool it down regardless of the season. (New Models: LW8021HRSM; LW1221HRSM; LW1821HRSM; LW2421HRSM)

Breathe Easy with LG PuriCare™ Air Purifiers and Dehumidifiers

Designed to help users breathe easier at home and on the go, LG PuriCare air purifiers rid the air of irritants like smoke and pollen with true HEPA filtration. CERTIFIED asthma and allergy friendly®, the LG PuriCare 360° Single (model AS330DWR0; $699) helps ensure indoor air quality is at its best with 360 degrees of clean air delivery, including areas low to the floor, for rooms up to 310 square feet. For larger spaces, LG PuriCare 3600 (model AS560DWR0; $1,299) helps clear the air in rooms as large as 512 square feet. For personal air purification, the compact, portable LG PuriCare Mini (models AP151MWA1; AP151MBA1; $199) is ideal for keeping air fresh on the go with up to 8 hours of battery life.4

LG PuriCare ENERGY STAR certified dehumidifiers (model UD501KOJ5 with Wi-Fi and drain pump, $329; model UD501KOG5, $299) eliminate moisture from the air, which can lead to conditions which could create serious health issues, such as the spread of mold and mildew. With the Humidity Auto Control feature constantly adjusting to keep moisture at an ideal level, users can breathe easy knowing the air in their home is under control—no matter what the conditions are outside.

To learn more about LG air care innovations are available at retailers nationwide and www.LG.com .

1Based on certification by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA). Applies to PuriCare air purifier models AS330DWR0 and AS560DWR0 along with select LG washer, LG Styler and LG CordZero Stick Vacuum models. See LG.com/us for details.

2According to a new report from The Conference Board, Consumer Behaviors and Business Opportunities in the COVID-19 Era .

3In Department of Energy approved testing, LG's Inverter room air conditioner model (LW1517IVSM) showed a 40% Combined Energy Efficiency Ratio (CEER) positive difference when compared with the ENERGY STAR® minimum CEER requirement.

4Battery life based on usage at Low Speed Mode (2 hours in case of continuing usage at the High Speed Mode); Noise levels based on the L (Low Speed) Mode. Noise test result by TUV-Rh, the international certification agency, at the distance of 70cm from the unit at L (Low Speed) Mode. The results may vary depending on the user's environment.

