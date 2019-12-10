LG Explores Future Possibilities Of AI At The AI Summit | New York

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) will be exploring the diverse dimensions of artificial intelligence (AI) at home and what LG ThinQ® – LG's brand for products and services incorporating advanced AI technologies – means to the home of the future, joining other key AI innovators from around the world at the 2019 AI Summit | New York, Dec. 11-12.

Dr. Nandhu Nandhakumar, Senior Vice President of Strategic Technology Projects at the LG Technology Center of America in Silicon Valley

In addition to driving the AI conversation with other industry leaders on a high-profile panel, LG's leading role in the world's largest conference on practical AI implications includes the "LG ThinQ Lunch Lab," an exclusive luncheon forum that will spotlight the company's dedication to AI advancements in consumer electronics and appliances. At the forefront of these events will be Dr. Nandhu Nandhakumar, Senior Vice President of Strategic Technology Projects at the LG Technology Center of America in Silicon Valley.

He will be a featured speaker on the panel entitled "AI and ML Enabled Speech Technology - Exploring The Latest Disruptions in the Space and Their Implications for Users," providing insights into the development of machine learning AI technology and what this entails for everyday consumers from the perspective of a consumer electronics company which has been continuously fostering its AI brand LG ThinQ.

The highlight of The AI Summit | New York will be the LG ThinQ Lunch Lab forum on "How to Maximize AI Usage at Home: Are we overlooking what AI has to offer at home and how can we expand usage now and in the future?" Dr. Nandhakumar will be joined on stage by Jessica Naziri, TechSesh.co, and Jason Nichols, Former Director of Artificial Intelligence, Intelligent Retail Lab by Walmart, to discuss how consumers can go beyond a "smart" home and how AI products and functionality are evolving and improving. The discussion, moderated by Will Thompson, Managing Director of Forbes Insights, also is expected to explore the direction that AI is headed and how the industry will endeavor to understand and develop consumer-centric AI features and services.

Along with addressing the future of AI in the home space, Dr. Nandhakumar will discuss proactive products and services powered by LG ThinQ, which provide personalized and efficient AI experiences for users. A key feature to be highlighted is LG's Proactive Customer Care Service, which uses AI to offer useful tips to help consumers get the most from their appliances and proactively help prevent potential service issues before they occur. This will give consumers more peace of mind and ultimately save money and time so they can focus on what matters most.

"While AI is becoming commonplace in many homes," said Dr. Nandhakumar, "it will be interesting to get perspectives at the forum on where AI is now and where it's headed, while looking at how consumers may be overlooking some AI functionality and how they can fully utilize AI at home to make life easier – and better with LG ThinQ."

The AI Summit is a global series of conferences taking place in London, Hong Kong, San Francisco, New York, Cape Town and Singapore throughout the year. The New York Summit will be held at Javits Center with C-suite speakers from leading companies across a variety of industries. The AI panel will take place in the Deliver Stream Dec. 11 from noon to 12:40 p.m. and the LG ThinQ® Lunch Lab Forum from 1- 2:30 p.m. in Room 1B03, also on Dec. 11.

To learn more about LG ThinQ, the company's innovative AI brand, please visit https://www.lg.com/us/lg-thinq for more information.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $54 billion global force and technology leader in home appliances, consumer electronics and mobile communications. LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions in the United States, all under LG's "Life's Good" marketing theme. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LG.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA