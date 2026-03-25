LG PARTNERS WITH PRINTEMPS NEW YORK TO CELEBRATE THE LUXURY RETAIL STORE'S 1ST ANNIVERSARY

Award-Winning LG OLED TVs Are Centerpiece of Art-Inspired Vignettes Entertaining Visitors Throughout the Printemps NY Shopping Experience

News Summary

LG Electronics is partnering with Printemps New York to celebrate the luxury retailer's first anniversary with a series of art-inspired vignettes.

The installation features LG OLED evo G5 TVs, known for their exceptional picture quality and color accuracy, as well as the LG SIGNATURE OLED T, the world's first transparent 4K Smart TV.

Visitors can experience curated content through LG Gallery+, a new feature offering fine art, cinematic visuals, and more.

All featured LG OLED TV models are available for purchase at Printemps New York.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA is partnering with renowned luxury retailer Printemps New York to celebrate their first anniversary in New York City by creating a series of visually stunning vignettes celebrating four floral artists on LG's critically-acclaimed LG OLED TVs throughout their One Wall Street retail environment.

LG Electronics USA is partnering with renowned luxury retailer Printemps New York to celebrate their first anniversary in New York City by creating a series of visually stunning vignettes celebrating four floral artists on LG’s critically-acclaimed LG OLED TVs throughout their One Wall Street retail environment. Featured in each vignette will be LG OLED evo G5 TVs, which are celebrated for their ability to deliver colors the way the content creator intended with incredible picture quality and color accuracy.

Printemps New York is celebrating their first anniversary with a series of immersive events and collaborations. The art installation, which runs through April 2026, features the works of globally recognized artists Hanna Inaiah, X.Machina.Flora, Vacades, and Danae Gosset.

Featured in each vignette will be LG OLED evo G5 TVs, which are celebrated for their ability to deliver colors the way the content creator intended with incredible picture quality and color accuracy.

Also integrated into the customer experience will be LG's unique LG SIGNATURE OLED T, the World's First Transparent 4K Smart TV with True Wireless Video & Audio Transfer. Printemps New York is currently the only location in New York where the public can see this ultra-premium luxury TV, which press globally have referred to as a stunning display of TV technology.

"This special collaboration with LG has allowed us to bring the first anniversary experience to life through their OLED TVs," said Silvano Vangi, creative and merchandising director for Printemps New York. "The displays introduce a new level of visual brilliance to the space, creating an immersive moment for visitors to discover, engage with, and celebrate alongside us."

In celebration of Printemps New York's first anniversary, LG Gallery+ now offers free access to the works of the artists featured in the in-store vignette in the new "Printemps New York" section of the gallery. LG recently launched LG Gallery+, a new feature that allows LG Smart TV owners to personalize their living space with curated content and AI-generated visuals. LG Gallery+ features a vast collection of fine art, cinematic moments, game-inspired scenes and photography, turning everyday screen time into a visually inspiring experience.

All of the LG OLED TV models featured in the Printemps New York anniversary experience can also be purchased at Printemps New York. For more information on LG's lineup of OLED TVs, visit LG.com.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

About Printemps New York

Printemps New York is the first U.S. location of the iconic French retailer. Bringing Parisian luxury and modern design to Manhattan's Financial District, the 55,000-square-foot, two-floor destination features interiors by Laura Gonzales and a culinary program led by award-winning chef Gregory Gourdet.

Rooted in Printemps' 160-year legacy of innovation, Printemps New York offers a curated mix of exclusive and first-to-market brands across fashion, beauty, home, and lifestyle, alongside seasonal collaborations and elevated services. Printemps New York blends Parisian heritage with contemporary creativity to redefine the modern luxury retail experience.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA