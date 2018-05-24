LG Helps Music Lovers Have Fun, Be Themselves, And #GetDirty At Bonnaroo 2018

MANCHESTER, Tenn., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA is taking its "Life's Good" mantra to the four-day 2018 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, on June 7-10, with the first-of-its-kind "LaundROO Lounge and Vintage Clothing Swap, Powered by LG" – an interactive destination for festival goers to refresh their style, as well as their mind and body.

The 3,600-square-foot destination, created and produced in collaboration with Live Nation's experiential marketing team, will be located in the heart of the 700-acre outdoor camping festival and will feature a cutting-edge wash'n'fold service outfitted with a total of 50 LG washing machines and dryers along with LG Styler clothing care systems, among other interactive elements. The air-conditioned lounge also will be equipped with mobile phone charging stations, interactive gaming stations featuring LG OLED TVs, indoor and outdoor hangout spots and more. The experience is open to all festival goers, compliments of LG, the Official Washing Machine and Official TV partner of Bonnaroo 2018.

"At LG, we want to make everyday life more fun with our cutting-edge innovations that work hard so consumers can spend more time enjoying those 'life's good' moments," said Dave VanderWaal, senior vice president of marketing, LG Electronics USA. "At this year's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, we're demonstrating the power of LG washing machines and inviting festival goers to go ahead and have fun, be themselves and #GetDirty – because no matter how dirty or busy life gets, LG can take care of them on the dance floor and at home."

LaundROO Lounge: The Ultimate Space to Refresh Your Mind, Body – and Wardrobe

Wash'n'Fold : The LG LaundROO Lounge will feature 25 washing machines and 25 dryers as well as LG Styler steam clothing care systems; festival attendees camping on site can drop off their clothing for a classic – and complimentary – wash'n'fold experience before returning to the dance floor. Each load of laundry will journey through LG's industry-leading laundry appliances delivering the best clean around.

: The LG LaundROO Lounge will feature 25 washing machines and 25 dryers as well as steam clothing care systems; festival attendees camping on site can drop off their clothing for a classic – and complimentary – wash'n'fold experience before returning to the dance floor. Each load of laundry will journey through LG's industry-leading laundry appliances delivering the best clean around. Vintage Clothing Swap: LG has tapped the expertise of much-beloved vintage shop What Goes Around Comes Around to source 2,500 pieces of clothing for a unique onsite swap. Festival goers are encouraged to visit with stylists at the LaundROO Lounge to choose a look from the LG closet that best captures their festival identity. Visitors will swap out their own clothing, which will then be washed in LG washing machines and dryers before going on the rack for other festival goers to peruse, ensuring a constantly replenished and fresh selection of items. Remaining clothing will be cleaned and donated to a local charitable partner at the end of the festival.

'Ultimate LG Laundry Room' for Bonnaroo and Beyond

LG washing machines and dryers are lauded as the most reliable in all key laundry product categories, according to a leading U.S. consumer products publication. According to J.D. Power, "LG received more 2017 customer satisfaction awards for Kitchen and Laundry Appliances than any other manufacturer."* The recognition by J.D. Power coincides with LG's rank as Number One in the 2017 American Customer Satisfaction Index's home appliance industry survey, which is a U.S. consumer satisfaction survey of customers rating their experience with home appliance companies. This marks the third consecutive year that American consumers rated LG highest.**

Smart Choice

LG laundry appliances, including the washing machines, dryers and LG Stylers featured at Bonnaroo, are equipped with LG SmartThinQ™ Wi-Fi connectivity with smart functionality to help make life easier for consumers on the go, including features like: customized cycles available for download, status notifications, remote start and stop, and energy consumption tracking. New in 2018, LG's open platform-open partnership-open connectivity approach allows LG SmartThinQ™-enabled products to be controlled via voice commands through Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, as well as the LG SmartThinQ mobile app, providing consumers with new ways to make life easier and better.

Made in Tennessee

Middle Tennessee is the U.S. home of LG home appliances. Dovetailing with its leading role at the 2018 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, LG is nearing completion of its $250 million washing machine plant in nearby Clarksville in Montgomery County. The new million-square-foot factory, expected to be the world's most advanced washing machine production plant, will bring 600 full-time jobs to the area. Starting later this year, the factory will begin producing front- and top-load washing machines with the ability to produce more than one million LG washers annually.

"LG" and the LG logo are trademarks of LG Corp. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

*LG received the highest numerical score in the respected segments of the J.D. Power 2017 Laundry and Kitchen Appliance Satisfaction Study, based on 6,241 (kitchen) and 14,745 (laundry) total responses, measuring customer opinions about their new appliance purchased in the previous 12 months, surveyed February-March 2017. Your experiences may vary. Visit jdpower.com.

**LG holds the number one spot in the American Customer Satisfaction Index® survey among home appliance companies from 2015 to 2017 (tied in 2015).

