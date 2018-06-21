LG Industry-Leading HVAC Controls And Systems Bring Architects Creative New Design Solutions

NEW YORK, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Air conditioning technologies innovator LG Electronics is bringing architects, engineers and contractors the utmost in design flexibility and installation versatility for modern building projects with its next-generation air conditioning and control systems showcased at the American Institute of Architects (AIA) 2018 Conference on Architecture Expo, taking place in New York, June 21-23 (Booth #1823).

Spotlighting how advances in HVAC technologies give architects new creative design solutions, AIA Expo marks the premiere of the latest video case study in LG's Project Profile Series, featuring the upscale boutique Marlton Hotel in Lower Manhattan. The unique project features LG's award-winning LG Multi V™ VRF system, known for its incredible energy efficiency, high performance and flexibility in design and installation options. It was selected for the architecturally-significant Marlton Hotel, based on design versatility and overall efficiency as well as the ability to provide occupants the freedom to control their precise comfort level.

LG's VRF system helped preserve the architectural integrity and charm of the original, intricate design details of the nine-story structure such as herringbone-wood floors, crown molding, marble bathrooms and brass fixtures. The system also maximized space utilization, a key criterion from the building owners, allowing the Marlton to create an open, airy rooftop space for guests to enjoy in the heart of Greenwich Village.

"LG is dedicated to advancing the HVAC industry with limitless vision, innovative technology and flexible connectivity solutions for today's modern residential and commercial building projects, all of which are featured at this year's AIA Expo," said Kevin McNamara, senior vice president, Air Conditioning Technologies, LG Electronics USA. "LG's unparalleled commitment to providing cutting-edge technology, along with the tools and resources to deliver a complete, end-to-end solution to our architect, engineer and contractor partners, is our top priority."

AIA Expo highlights LG's leadership in commercial, light commercial and residential air conditioning systems including variable refrigerant flow (VRF) technology, customizable control systems and powerful new heating capabilities and design tools.

Advanced and Versatile Control Capabilities

LG MultiSITETM Remote Controller

The LG MultiSITE Remote Controller is an intuitive control panel featuring a customizable screen and configurable functionality to meet the requirements of each installation. In addition to the flexibility of the user interface, the LG MultiSITE Remote Controller uses its onboard BACnet® MS/TP to directly integrate into a building management system. Packaged in a sleek design, the LG MultiSITE Remote Controller includes a touch screen, built-in occupancy and humidity sensors, and Zigbee® wireless compatibility, delivering a complete out-of-the-box solution for a host of installations. Building owners and facility managers can now easily scale the functionality to suit the needs of occupants of the space while being conscious of their bottom line with the LG MultiSITE Remote Controller.

LG MultiSITETM Communications Manager

The award-winning LG MultiSITE Communications Manager integrates the power of LG VRF technology into an existing third-party building management system. For the first time ever, a controls framework directly integrates with a VRF system; eliminating the need for a gateway. Powered by the robust NiagaraTM framework, the award-winning LG MultiSITE Communications Manager allows for seamless integration with North American building management systems. Employing industry-standard BACnet®, LonWorks®, and Fox protocols, programmers can easily connect the LG MultiSITE Communications manager, reducing program development costs. The LG MultiSITE Communications Manager enables building managers to maximize the performance, power and capability of each system.

LG MultiSITE VM3 Building Management Solution

The LG MultiSITE VM3 is a building management solution that maximizes the sophistication of control in each building system for cohesive building operation and synergistic performance. With the LG MultiSITE VM3, LG VRF and controls have converged into a single, seamless solution which streamlines system programming and grants building owners and facility managers the freedom to design a solution that's best for their needs.

Utilizing the open Niagara framework, owners can tailor and customize their building's operation to improve efficiency, minimize operational costs, and maximize comfort. Facility managers now have a window into their building's operations and efficiency empowering them to program their system to react as internal and external conditions change. The LG MultiSITE VM3 is a scalable solution capable of managing a single system all the way up to an enterprise level network for even more flexibility and responsiveness.

LG SmartThinQ®

On display at AIA Expo 2018 are various models of indoor units that are now Wi-Fi capable and controllable using the LG SmartThinQ app. Now users have the freedom of controlling their home's precise comfort from their fingertips alongside other SmartThinQ-enabled LG devices, such as refrigerators, ranges, washing machines and robotic vacuums. This capability enhances the efficiency and convenience, giving unprecedented control to create a truly connected home. LG SmartThinQ technology is compatible with all Wi-Fi enabled LG indoor units and is integrated with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for enhanced convenience through voice commands.

Innovative LG Indoor and Outdoor Technology Solutions

LG Multi V™ 5

The flagship product in LG's state-of-the-art air-source VRF systems, the Multi V 5, represents the next generation in the popular LG Multi V family. The LG Multi V 5 is available from 6- to 42-tons, with a choice of three-phase 208V, 230V or 460V electrical power as heat recovery/heat pump outdoor units. New to the Multi V line-up are the single frame 16-, 18-, and 20-ton units; the 20-ton unit representing the largest tonnage in the smallest, single frame footprint on the market today. As a smaller and lighter solution, the Multi V 5 20-ton not only reduces footprint requirements, but also helps to reduce installation costs.

While the footprint of the Multi V 5 is reduced, its performance has increased. Building on the Smart Load Control of the Multi V IV, the Multi V 5 features Advanced Smart Load Control that proactively addresses the impact of pending weather changes ensuring optimal comfort for all of the building occupants. The Multi V 5 also features LG Intelligent Heating technology that defrosts as needed rather than responding once frost has reached a preset point. On top of active response capabilities, the Multi V 5 also features a new biomimetic fan design that draws from nature's design and enables the unit to operate more efficiently and increase airflow while reducing the perceived noise level by approximately 20 percent.

LG Multi V™ S

Capitalizing on the success of the U.S. market's first single-phase VRF 5-ton heat recovery system, LG is launching the 5-ton single-phase VRF heat pump counterpart for the Multi V S line. LG is showcasing the Multi V S, a compact, 5-ton heat recovery unit that operates single-phase power, designed to provide excellent energy efficiency and the versatility of simultaneous heating and cooling. Requiring only single-phase power, the 5-ton Multi V S now offers home and business owners across the country more energy-efficient air conditioning options than ever before.

LG Multi F and Multi F MAX

At the core of LG's AIA Expo residential and light commercial display is the Multi F series, including the Multi F and the LG Multi F MAX outdoor unit, which are now available with LGRED° heat technology. The single-phase, outdoor unit connects up to eight individual indoor units and allows occupants to condition each individual room or space. The ENERGY STAR® certified Outdoor Multi F units (now available in 17,000 to 60,000 Btu/h capacities) represent the ideal solution for a wide range of applications, including residential homes and light commercial buildings.

LG Art Cool™ Mirror

Featuring a sleek, charcoal mirror finish the Art Cool Mirror is a modern, high design option that complements almost all interior aesthetics. Featuring a redesigned chassis, the new Art Cool Mirror packs more punch with built-in Wi-Fi capability and SmartThinQ compatibility. With its quiet operation, as low as 19 dB(A), and earning the ENERGY STAR® "Most Efficient 2018" designation in 9,000 to 18,000 Btu/h single zone systems, the Art Cool Mirror is an ideal choice for many residential and light commercial applications.

LG Art Cool™ Premier

Driving energy efficiency for green buildings, LG's Art Cool Premier wall-mount duct-free split system is one of the industry's most efficient and stylish air-conditioning units. The quiet outdoor unit features an inverter compressor which consumes less energy than conventional air conditioners. The inverter compressor ramps up or down to match the outdoor temperature load and provides precise control based on each room's set point. LG's Art Cool Premier system also features LGRED° "Reliable to Extreme Degrees" heating technology, an industry-leading heat technology that provides 100-percent-rated heating capacity down to 5° F with continuous operation down to -13° F, offering comfort to users living in even the coldest climates. Earning the coveted ENERGY STAR® "Most Efficient 2018" designation, the LG Art Cool Premier system also offers one of the highest SEER ratings in its class and features LGRED° heat technology enabling superior heating performance in some of the coldest climates.

LG Art Cool™ Gallery

The LG Art Cool Gallery duct-free wall-mounted unit marries efficiency and design, providing occupants the opportunity to express an individual sense of style while cooling or heating multiple rooms. This innovative indoor model allows the user to display an image in the customizable frame. Available as a multi-zone system, the Art Cool Gallery is compatible with the Multi F outdoor units, which support up to eight indoor units and Multi V systems. Users can choose from 9,000 and 12,000 Btu/h multi-zone indoor models. Key features of the Art Cool Gallery include remote control operation, quick and easy installation, natural air flow and auto operation modes. The quiet LG Art Cool Gallery Inverter duct-free split system provides both comfort and a stylish aesthetic for all-season comfort.

LGRED° - Powerful Heating Technology

A key AIA Expo 2018 highlight is new LGRED° (Reliable to Extreme Degrees) heat technology, designed to optimize cold climate performance. Products featuring LGRED° deliver superior heating performance: 100 percent of rated heating capacity down to 5° F and continuous heating operation down to -13° F. This increased performance not only delivers heat when traditional models are unable to, but also operates with incredible efficiency; making products with LGRED° heat the ideal heating solution for colder regions of the country. LGRED° heat technology is currently available on the 9K and 12K as well as the new 15K and 18K Btu/h capacities of the Art Cool™ Premier single zone systems and along with the Multi F and Multi F MAX multi-zone systems.

AIA Expo attendees can experience LG HVAC and control solutions in LG booth #1823. Additional information on the complete portfolio of LG's air conditioning systems can be found at lghvac.com.

About LG Conditioning Technologies

The LG Electronics USA Air Conditioning Technologies business is based in Alpharetta, Ga. LG is a leading player in the global air conditioning market, manufacturing both commercial and residential air conditioners and providing total sustainability and building management solutions. From consumer and individual units to industrial and specialized air conditioning systems, LG provides a wide range of products for heating, ventilating and air conditioning. The company's industry-leading variable refrigerant flow (VRF) technology minimizes efficiency losses, provides sustainable energy savings and offers some of the lowest life cycle cost of any system on the market today. LG Electronics USA, based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $55 billion global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, mobile communications, home appliances and air solutions. LG is a 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. For more information, please visit lghvac.com.

