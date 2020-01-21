LG Introduces New InstaView Ranges With Air Fry Technology for 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA is delivering a better cooking experience at home with the launch of four new smart ranges featuring the brand's iconic "knock on" InstaView™ technology along with Air Fry functionality for faster, healthier meals made conveniently at home.

Previewed at the 2020 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show in advance of their spring launch, LG InstaView ThinQ® Ranges with Air Fry integrate Wi-Fi connectivity to smart cooking platforms offering hundreds of thousands of recipes in a sleek and seamless package, along with LG's exclusive advanced customer service tool: Proactive Customer Care.

The 2020 LG InstaView with Air Fry ranges will be available in electric and gas models – each offered in two premium, fingerprint-resistant finishes: PrintProof™ Stainless Steel and PrintProof Black Stainless Steel. Both Gas (LRGL5825F and LRGL5825D) and Electric (LREL6325F and LREL6325D) will begin rolling out at retailers nationwide in April at the suggested starting prices of $1,099 for electric and $1,199 for gas.

With InstaView technology, knocking twice on the oven's glass window, handle or door frame illuminates the oven interior for easy visual monitoring of the dish as it's cooking. The feature alleviates the need to open the oven door unnecessarily, increasing energy efficiency and reducing cooking times.

With up to 6.3-cubic feet of oven capacity, LG InstaView ThinQ Ranges with Air Fry technology eliminate the need for small air fry appliances that contribute to kitchen counter clutter and significantly limit the quantity of foods that users can air fry at one time. The new ranges also aid in healthier cooking techniques by reducing the need for oil, as compared to traditional deep frying. And because no preheating is required, meals go from fridge to table faster than with conventional ovens. Air Fry uses LG's True Convection technology that circulates hot air at high speeds for crunchy-on-the-outside, juicy-on-the-inside goodness that's evenly cooked throughout.

LG's EasyClean™ and Self Clean technology help to maintain a cleaner oven for maximum performance with every use. Without chemicals, EasyClean removes light food residue with the power of steam in only 10 minutes, while Self Clean employs high heat to eliminate tough splatter from the oven's trademark pro-style blue interior.

The advanced new ranges work with the LG ThinQ app so users can cook like a professional right at home with access to hundreds of thousands of recipes from smart cooking partners such as Innit, SideChef, Drop, and Tovala. Home chefs using Innit and SideChef can send step-by-step cooking instructions and exact temperatures tailored to selected recipes from their smartphone to the oven, helping dishes come out perfect every time. By connecting the oven to the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, LG InstaView ThinQ Ranges can be controlled via voice command and monitored from any room in the house.

The new ranges also will support LG Proactive Customer Care – a new smart customer service solution that leverages artificial intelligence to deliver peace of mind and enhanced customer satisfaction, along with improved product performance and longevity. The service can immediately alert users to potential problems before they occur, expedite repairs when they are needed, and offer useful maintenance tips to keep LG appliances performing their best.

