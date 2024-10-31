LG INTRODUCES NEW TONE FREE WIRELESS EARBUDS WITH PURE GRAPHENE DRIVERS FOR EXCEPTIONAL AUDIO

LG's TONE Free T90S with Dolby Atmos across compatible content and devices, ergonomically designed for a near-custom fit now available in the United States

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is introducing the company's latest TONE Free T90S model to the United States market. Designed to offer impressive sound for a heightened listening experience — the new T90S earbuds are enhanced by pure graphene, boast an even more comfortable fit, and possess a range of useful features essential for elevated on-the-go listening. The T90S is available in the U.S. starting today for $229.99 at LG.com and LG-authorized retailers. Customers purchasing an LG audio product may be eligible for up to 3 months free of Apple Music® when registered on LG.com.1

Designed to offer impressive sound for a heightened listening experience — the new T90S earbuds are enhanced by pure graphene, boast an even more comfortable fit, and possess a range of useful features essential for elevated on-the-go listening. Delivering an enriched audio experience with improved accuracy and clarity, the newest T90S earbuds use pure graphene for drivers, a departure from the conventional use of coated graphene. Thanks to the lightweight material, LG’s latest earbuds reduce vibrations, and allow users to revel in well-balanced and precise sound with powerful bass and enhanced mid- and high-range frequencies.

Delivering an enriched audio experience with improved accuracy and clarity, the newest T90S earbuds use pure graphene for drivers, a departure from the conventional use of coated graphene. Thanks to the lightweight material, LG's latest earbuds reduce vibrations, and allow users to revel in well-balanced and precise sound with powerful bass and enhanced mid- and high-range frequencies.

LG's TONE Free T90-series continues to provide a rich surround sound experience as the first Dolby Atmos earbuds series to support Dolby Head Tracking™ across compatible content and devices. Dolby Head Tracking technology adapts audio based on users' head movements, creating a dynamic sense of immersion that places listeners at the center.2 Whether listening to music, being immersed in a movie or series, or experiencing the excitement of a video game, the high-quality sound will captivate users on smartphones, tablets, or large-screen TVs. The latest earbuds offer added versatility with Dolby Atmos Optimizer, providing optimized surround sound based on three adjustable levels to cater to users' preferences.

Along with an elevated listening experience, the TONE Free T90S earbuds include a convenient UVnano charging case, which uses UV-C light to effectively eliminate 99.9% of bacteria on the ear gels of the earbuds within just 10 minutes of the powered charging cycle.3 T90S earbuds use medical-grade, hypoallergenic ear gels that provide a comfortable fit and prevent irritation.4

The LG T90S model prioritizes user convenience by enhancing connectivity abilities. The versatile Plug & Wireless+ feature is improved with the inclusion of USB-C to AUX and USB-C to USB-C cables.5 This enables the T90S charging case to act as a transmitter, facilitating Bluetooth® connectivity between the earbuds and non-Bluetooth devices such as in-flight entertainment systems and gym treadmills.

In addition to supporting Bluetooth codecs AAC and SBC for seamless connection with Apple and Android devices, the T90S is also compatible with the aptX Adaptive codec. With the LG TONE Free app, users can sync up to five external devices, eliminating the hassle of manually reconnecting when switching between devices. Furthermore, the T90S supports multi-pairing, enabling connectivity to two source devices simultaneously.

LG's newest earbuds also feature Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology, providing optimal noise reduction for clear, crisp audio. The T90S earbuds adapt to handle noise levels in real-time, ensuring an enjoyable listening and call experience no matter the surroundings. Additionally, the earbuds come with ergonomically designed ear tips that create a tighter seal, blocking more noise and ensuring a stable fit that enables ANC to perform more effectively.

The T90S earbuds deliver crystal-clear call quality, integrating a 4-microphone system including a Voice Pickup Unit (VPU) sensor to monitor background noise, pick up users' voices and track jaw movements. The new earbuds also feature a new High Signal-to-Noise Ratio (SNR) microphone which reduces ambient noise and optimizes dialogue quality. The LG T90S earbuds are also IPX4 water-resistant6, which means they are built to handle workout sessions or light rain, so you can keep on listening without worry.

LG has always been devoted to delivering a comfortable fit without compromising performance. In collaboration with South Korea's POSTECH Ergonomic Design Technology Lab, the latest earbuds have been designed with ergonomic precision and consistent comfort in mind.

1 Offer expires 5/30/2025. This is a promotional offer and is not for resale, has no cash value, and will not be replaced if lost or stolen. Offer available with purchase of select LG Xboom, LG Tone, and LG Soundbar devices. Valid only for Apple Music in the United States. Valid only for new and qualified returning subscribers to Apple Music. Limit one offer per LG device and Apple ID. Apple Music plan automatically renews at $10.99 per month after promotion until canceled. Requires Apple ID with payment method on file. Payment will be billed to payment method on file and can be canceled anytime at least a day before each renewal date in your service account settings. Terms and Apple Privacy Policy apply; see the applicable terms for your country at https://www.apple.com/legal/internet-services/itunes/ww/. Must 13+ and in the United States. Compatible products and services required. Cannot be combined with other offers providing access to the same service. Apple Music is a service mark of Apple Inc.

2 Compatibility and availability may vary by device, application and content. Dolby Head Tracking and audio virtualizer must be turned on in the LG TONE Free app.

3 UVnano is a compound word derived from the words UV and its unit nanometer. Independent testing shows UVnano charging case eliminates 99.9 percent of Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Klebsiella pneumonia bacteria on earbuds within ten minutes of charging. The UV LED function works only when the charging case is connected to the power cable.

4 This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device. The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.

5 Plug & Wireless+ compatibility varies by device.

6 Earbuds tested under controlled laboratory conditions with an IPX4 rating. Resistant to splashed water. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet. Case has not been tested for IPX4.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

Chris De Maria

[email protected]

Christin Rodriguez

[email protected]

LG-One

[email protected]

SOURCE LG Electronics USA