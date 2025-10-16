NEW DIGITAL HEALTH VENTURE TACKLES CRITICAL MENTAL HEALTH CHALLENGES

ReliefAI Health Empowers Therapists with AI-Driven Tools to

Change Provider - Client Experience, Improve Outcomes

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newly-launched connected care company ReliefAI Health Inc. addresses the most pressing challenges in mental healthcare, aiming to enhance the client experience, reduce early patient drop-out rates and improve communications between mental health practitioners and their clients.

ReliefAI Health is the latest venture backed by LG NOVA, LG Electronics' North American Innovation Center. It has collaborated with startups in the LG NOVA Innovation Program, including Canary Speech, a voice AI technology for healthcare that can screen for cognitive and behavioral conditions; VeeOne, a technology platform for virtual healthcare; and Continicare Corp, a platform technology for the broader treatment and care of clients managing mental illness.

"Despite the demand for mental healthcare, 44 percent of clients discontinue therapy within the first four weeks.1 This represents a critical breakdown in the therapy process, leading to poor outcomes for clients and significant revenue loss for clinics," said Atul Singh, CEO of ReliefAI Health. "We've created a solution that strengthens the connection between therapist and their clients and provides a bigger picture of the experience beyond the traditional session. By integrating our AI-powered tools, we are not just going beyond therapy; we are creating a new paradigm of digital empowerment for mental health that drives better results for everyone involved."

An AI-driven, digital cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) platform, in the form of a mobile app, ReliefAI Health is built for mental healthcare practitioners to provide to their clients, enabling them to track their progress in their mental health journey, on a daily, even hourly basis. By adjusting the communication method and engagement frequency, mental healthcare providers can gather more data and analysis on a client's daily challenges and progress, thereby providing a more comprehensive picture of the client's mental health and well-being. With more insights, providers are better enabled to manage ongoing issues and triggers while uncovering the underlying causes of behavior, resulting in more effective care and lasting improvements.

For providers, ReliefAI Health also boosts patient engagement, improves retention, and opens new revenue streams through remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) services. The technology and AI capabilities enable providers to become more efficient, potentially take on more clients to meet the growing needs for mental health care.

"Our experience deploying technology-driven recovery solutions laid the foundation for truly innovative support. By integrating the ReliefAI Health app into this comprehensive platform, we've taken another step forward, enhancing the recovery experience and strengthening long-term outcomes for individuals on their journey with substance use disorder," said Raj Masih, CraveAlert Co-founder and Project Director of RPM at Potomac Highlands Guild, West Virginia.

"LG Electronics, through our brand values, has always been a proponent of improving people's well-being through our products and brand mission of 'Innovation for a Better Life.' At LG NOVA, we're building new ventures that tackle significant societal challenges and contribute to a better future," said Dr. Sokwoo Rhee, Executive Vice President of Innovation at LG Electronics and Head of LG NOVA. "We see a crucial opportunity for technology to transform mental healthcare by strengthening the vital relationship between therapists and their clients. ReliefAI Health answers that need."

In a competitive landscape of digital mental health solutions, ReliefAI Health is uniquely positioned as the only platform delivered through existing outpatient clinics, rather than creating a separate network of providers, added Singh. This model ensures that the trusted, existing relationship between a therapist and their patient remains at the center of the care journey. The low adoption rate of digital CBT tools (or web-based intervention tools) presents a significant opportunity for providers to enhance patient retention and, consequently, outcomes. Guided web-based intervention tools have been shown to reduce patient dropout rates, by close to 2.7 times (72% over 26%) compared to unguided web-based intervention tools2 and currently show an adoption rate of only 16 percent.3

The ReliefAI Health platform is a HIPAA-compliant platform that includes:

A Patient-Facing Mobile App: A user-friendly application that encourages patient engagement through features like mood tracking, voice journaling with AI insights, and therapist-assigned CBT goal setting.

A user-friendly application that encourages patient engagement through features like mood tracking, voice journaling with AI insights, and therapist-assigned CBT goal setting. An Integrated Provider Dashboard: A comprehensive dashboard that syncs with a practice's existing electronic health record (EHR) platform for ease of use. It provides therapists with real-time patient activity trends, AI-driven alerts, and tools for assigning and monitoring CBT activities.

A comprehensive dashboard that syncs with a practice's existing electronic health record (EHR) platform for ease of use. It provides therapists with real-time patient activity trends, AI-driven alerts, and tools for assigning and monitoring CBT activities. Revenue Enhancement: Automated delivery and billing of new RTM services, creating a 66 percent revenue upside for practices based on proprietary research provided by a third party.

Automated delivery and billing of new RTM services, creating a 66 percent revenue upside for practices based on proprietary research provided by a third party. Advanced Security: End-to-end data encryption, role-based access control and continuous risk assessment to ensure HIPAA compliance.

Backed by LG's leadership and expertise in building, user-friendly and intuitive HealthTech solutions, ReliefAI Health is led by an experienced team in the healthcare and technology sectors. CEO Singh brings 25 years of experience in digital healthcare, having built and scaled digital health businesses for major companies like Teva, AbbVie and Walgreens. Davide Di Censo, Head of Engineering and Product, has a 15-year track record of innovation in emerging technologies and human-centered design, including building LG's first Telehealth platform. ReliefAI Health is supported by a distinguished panel of clinical and AI advisors, including Dr. Brian Shaw, the co-creator of CBT; Dr. Dan Lieberman, Senior VP of Mental Health at Hims & Hers; and Kimberly McManus, Deputy CTO of AI at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Additional Quotes:

At Canary Speech, our mission has always been to empower providers with objective, actionable insights that transform clinical decision-making. By working alongside innovative collaborators like LG NOVA for ReliefAI Health, we can advance a future where ambient voice biomarkers and real-time engagement tools give clinicians the clarity they need to intervene earlier, personalize care, and ultimately improve patient outcomes. Together, we're helping providers not only meet today's challenges, but proactively shape the future of mental and cognitive health care."

– Henry O'Connell, CEO and Co-Founder, Canary Speech

"Continicare stands for continuity of care. We've always believed that effective mental health care begins with a deep understanding of each client, creating a personalized journey tailored to their unique needs. ReliefAI Health represents an exciting step forward in making this vision a reality. By extending support into daily personalized digital therapeutics, we strengthen the connection between therapists and their clients, improve engagement, and reduce the drop-out rates that have challenged the field for decades. We're proud to be a key collaborator in this venture and look forward to shaping the future of digital mental health together with ReliefAI Health."

– Don Waugh Chief of Strategy and Corporate Development at Continicare

At VeeOne Health, we understand that effective post-acute care requires a seamless extension of treatment, especially in behavioral health. Our collaboration with ReliefAI is a perfect example of synergy in action. By combining our robust care management framework with ReliefAI's data-driven cognitive behavioral health app, we are creating a more intelligent, proactive, and unified system. This means better support for patients and more streamlined workflows for providers focused on relapse prevention. The ReliefAI team has been great to work with in this collaboration.

— Shaji Skaria MD, EVP Clinical Solutions VeeOne Health

About ReliefAI Health, Inc.

ReliefAI Health, Inc., is a connected care company dedicated to empowering mental health providers and their patients. The company's connected care platform seamlessly integrates into existing clinical practices to enhance patient retention, outcomes, and revenue. By strengthening the therapeutic alliance through AI-driven tools and insights, ReliefAI Health is going beyond therapy to create a future of digital empowerment for mental health. ReliefAI Health is a part of LG NOVA's portfolio of business ventures. To learn more about ReliefAI Health, visit https://reliefai.co.

About LG NOVA

LG NOVA, the North America Innovation Center for global innovation leader LG Electronics, is a team focused on bringing innovation from the outside to LG. LG NOVA is based in Santa Clara, Calif. The center's mission is to fuel innovation for LG and its partners by creating and launching new ventures to become the next growth engine for LG. Learn more about LG NOVA at www.lgnova.com.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

