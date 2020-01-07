LG Introduces Next Generation Of Laundry With New AI-Powered Washer

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES®, LG Electronics (LG) unveiled its most advanced innovation in laundry, deploying artificial intelligence to deliver precision washing for optimal results without the guesswork. Winner of a coveted 2020 CES Innovation Award, the new LG ThinQ™ front-load washing machine features an Artificial Intelligent Direct Drive™ (AI DD) motor along with the company's AI-powered Proactive Customer Care service.

Winner of a coveted 2020 CES Innovation Award, the new LG ThinQ™ front-load washing machine features an Artificial Intelligent Direct Drive™ (AI DD) motor along with the company’s AI-powered Proactive Customer Care service. LG’s new washing machine not only detects the volume and weight of each unique laundry load, but also uses AI and advanced sensors to identify fabric types in each load.

The "AI DD washer" builds on 20 years of advancements in LG's groundbreaking Direct Drive motor which delivers unparalleled results without sacrificing efficiency. LG's new washing machine not only detects the volume and weight of each unique laundry load, but also uses AI and advanced sensors to identify fabric types in each load. Using deep learning technology, the washer then compares this information against more than 20 thousand data points related to washer usage to program the optimal wash cycle setting for the best results, improving cleaning performance and extending the life of garments by 15 percent.*

The intelligent washer can detect, for example, a mixed load of t-shirts and pants and then program the wash cycle to use customized motions, temperatures, and times (different from settings that would be used for bedding, delicates and other fabric combinations) for an optimal wash. And LG's new user-friendly ezDispense feature takes the guesswork out of detergent dosage by automatically adding the exact amount of liquid detergent and fabric softener customized for each load at optimal times during the wash cycle for improved results. When it comes to drying, the new LG Smart Pairing feature automatically sends the optimal dryer setting for each load directly to the compatible LG dryer for the best results every time.

The intelligent washer can also connect with Amazon Alexa through the LG ThinQ® mobile app to provide notifications when the laundry detergent is running low. Furthermore, customers can enable Amazon Dash Replenishment via the app to automatically reorder pre-selected supplies such as detergent and fabric softener to be delivered right to their door.

For a further enhanced laundry experience, the AI DD washing machine supports LG Proactive Customer Care – a smart customer service solution that leverages advanced AI to deliver peace of mind and enhanced customer satisfaction, along with improved product performance and longevity. The service can immediately alert users to potential problems before they occur, expedite repairs when they are needed, and offer useful maintenance tips to keep LG appliances performing their best.

In addition to the benefits of AI, the new LG washer offers convenient features to help save users time and deliver superior performance:

TurboWash™ 360 uses powerful jets to surround clothes from multiple angles so detergent can penetrate deep into fabrics for a complete clean – even for big loads – in under 30 minutes.

3D Multi Spray uses water jets positioned in five different directions simultaneously to quickly break down tough stains.

uses water jets positioned in five different directions simultaneously to quickly break down tough stains. LG TWINWash™ saves time with two washers in one footprint. Wash small loads in the compact LG SideKick washer below while tackling larger loads up top.

See the new AI DD washing machine and more at LG's booth (#11100, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center) during CES 2020 from January 7-10. Follow other exciting CES announcements from LG on social media using #LGCES2020.

* Based on independent testing by Intertek comparing LG models WM4500HBA and WM3900HWA in a normal cycle with 8 pounds of clothes. Results may differ depending on load composition and environmental factors.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electron-ics, Inc., a $54 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme en-compasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

Related Links

http://www.LG.com

