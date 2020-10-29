ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA today announced the upcoming U.S. availability of the LG K92™ 5G, a value-priced smartphone that's loaded with many features customarily available only on today's higher-end, premium smartphones. With five cameras, an edge-to-edge vibrant display, powerful Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 690 5G Mobile Platform, and large-capacity battery, the LG K92 5G is designed to bring the benefits of 5G to a larger audience at a suggested price starting at $359.

LG K92 5G SMARTPHONE PACKS MUST-HAVE FEATURES INTO SLEEK DESIGN AT AN ATTRACTIVE PRICE

Shutterbugs will appreciate LG K92 5G's quad rear-camera array that boasts flagship-quality photography capabilities. With a 64MP Standard lens, 5MP Ultra Wide-Angle lens, 2MP Macro lens, a 2MP Depth sensor, and a 16MP selfie camera, users will easily capture their most cherished memories from just about any angle.

Enjoy streaming video in 5G with LG K92 5G's 6.7 inch FHD+ FullVision™ display. Audiophiles will appreciate LG K92 5G's 3D Sound Engine and stereo speakers providing a fully immersive experience for videos, movies, games and more. With a 4,000mAh battery and support for Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 4 technology, LG K92 5G is packed with the power to deliver reliable battery life on the go.

LG K92 5G will be available from AT&T, Cricket Wireless and UScellular shortly. Pricing, availability, and customer promotions will vary by network partner.

Key Specifications:

Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 690 5G Mobile Platform

Display: 6.7 inch FHD+ FullVision Punch Hole Display

Memory: 6GB RAM / 128GB (usable up to 99GB) of storage 1 / microSD (up to 2TB, sold separately)

/ microSD (up to 2TB, sold separately) Camera:

Rear:



64MP Standard (81˚ / F1.78 / 0.7 μm)





5MP Ultra Wide Angle (115˚ / F2.2 / 1.12 μm)





2MP Depth (88.8˚ / F2.4 / 1.75 μm)





2MP Macro (84 ˚ / F2.4 / 1.75 μm)



Front: 16 MP (77˚ / F2.0 / 1.0 μm)

Battery: 4,000mAh

Operating System: Android 10

Dimensions: 6.55 in x 3.04 in x 0.33 in, 7.14 oz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / NFC / Bluetooth 5.1 / USB Type-C

Colors: Titan Gray Reflective Accents

Others: Stereo Speakers / LG 3D Sound Engine / Side Mounted Fingerpint Sensor

1 Usable memory can vary depending on software versions and settings. Up to 99GB usable on the LG K92 5G.

