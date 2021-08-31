LG Kicks Off Labor Day With Home Appliance Savings

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG's Labor Day price promotions are back with big savings from America's most reliable line of home appliances.2 LG Electronics USA is offering deals on appliances for the kitchen and laundry room – including savings up to $700 off select refrigerators and up to $750 on select laundry models – through Sept. 15 at participating retailers nationwide and LG.com.1 Plus, bundle four or more eligible LG kitchen, laundry, vacuum or air care products and save an additional 10 percent.3

LG Labor Day Sales

Get Ready for Fall Entertaining with Savings on LG Kitchen Appliances

Shoppers can prepare for the holiday cooking and entertaining seasoning by upgrading their kitchens with LG's innovative, smart kitchen appliances including ENERGY STAR® certified refrigerators, dishwashers and more.

LG InstaView® refrigerators with Craft Ice™ are the perfect solution for maximizing capacity and entertaining in style. Available in different configurations and finishes, shoppers can choose their favorite – like the largest capacity French Door refrigerator on the market (LRMVS3006D; LRMVS3006S). Enjoy 30 cu. ft. of capacity, a convenient Full-Convert™ Drawer – now with five temperature settings to fit your family's needs – and ice three ways including cubed, crushed and LG's exclusive, slow-melting Craft Ice for $3,699 (a savings of up to $600). Shoppers who purchase an eligible LG Craft Ice™ Refrigerator also can score a bonus LG freezer model with LG's buy one, get one offer at participating retailers through Oct 20.4

LG is also offering kitchen deals on cooking appliances with savings up to $600 on models like the 6.3 cu. ft. induction slide-in range (model LSE4617ST). Shoppers can also bring home the new InstaView Slide-In Range (model LSEL6335F) for $1,699 (a savings of $300) and enjoy features like LG ProBake Convection and Air Fry. For those looking for next-level cleaning, LG QuadWash™ dishwashers are certified to sanitize5 and clean from every angle and are available for as low as $599 (a savings of $100).

Save on America's #1 Ranked Washers and Dryers

Consumers can bring home unbeatable savings on ENERGY STAR® certified LG washers that are ranked #1 according to a leading U.S. consumer magazine. LG offers top-load and front-load models to choose from with advanced cleaning and fabric sanitization features—including steam washers that are CERTIFIED asthma and allergy friendly® by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America to eliminate virtually allergens.

Save time with TurboWash front-load washers that deliver a complete clean, even for big loads in under 30 minutes. 6 Score the WM4500HBA and matching electric dryer each for $1099 ( $1 ,000 in combined savings).

Score the and matching electric dryer each for $1099 ( ,000 in combined savings). Revolutionize your laundry game with LG's new vertical laundry solution, LG WashTower ( WKEX200HBA ), featuring a full-size dryer above a washer in a sleek single unit design for 1,899 (savings of $600 ).

), featuring a full-size dryer above a washer in a sleek single unit design for 1,899 (savings of ). Save up to $500 on LG Styler – a first-of-its-kind steam clothing care system that uses the gentle power of steam (no chemicals) to refresh and sanitize fabrics, including jackets, clothing, bags, pillows and even stuffed animals.

Clean more and empty less with the LG CordZero™ Kompressor Stick Vacuums for as low as $449 (a savings of $250). Enjoy cleaning with superior suction, two quick-release batteries, and Kompressor technology that compresses dirt and debris to more than double7 bin capacity for longer uninterrupted cleaning. Each models comes with a portable charging stand.

Enjoy Peace of Mind LG Proactive Customer Care

Shoppers can spend with peace of mind when they upgrade to LG smart appliances featuring LG Proactive Customer Care – the industry-first personalized customer support tool that provides customized maintenance tips and monthly usage reports to help keep kitchen and laundry appliances performing their best, along with alerts that warn of potential issues before they arise.

To shop all of LG's 2021 Labor Day savings, visit www.lg.com/us/promotions .

1 Select models only. Prices, promotions and availability may vary by store and online. Prices subject to change without notice. Terms and Conditions apply. Details available at www.lg.com/us/promotions.

2 According to 2021 Leading Consumer Testing Organization.

3 10% will apply to the total invoice price of 4 or more eligible LG Kitchen, Laundry, Vacuum, Air Care and LG Styler® products before taxes. This offer cannot be combined with any other special programs or rebates. Terms and conditions apply. See retailer for details. Subject to availability.

4Terms and expiration apply—see rebate form for details. This offer can be combined with other special programs or rebates. Subject to availability. Local and state tax apply.

5LG TrueSteam Dishwashers certified by the National Sanitization Foundation achieve a minimum 99.999 percent reduction of bacteria when operated on the Steam cycle.

6Based on independent testing in normal cycle with TurboWash™ option, 10 lb. load (June 2020).

7 Vs. previous models.

About LG Electronics

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $56 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG's focus on Innovation for a Better Life is exemplified by a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

